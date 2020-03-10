SSAB : Groundbreaking wear resistance with new Hardox HiAce in acidic environments

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2020

Groundbreaking wear resistance with new Hardox®HiAce in acidic environments

Abrasive materials and acidic environments don't go well together - until now, that is. The new Hardox®HiAce wear steel is specially formulated to withstand wear in acidic and low pH environments.

A period of extensive testing in real life applications has clearly demonstrated the performance benefits of Hardox®HiAce.

Hardox®HiAce is developed to fight acidic challenges

Transporting municipal waste in garbage truck bodies is one example where acids come in contact with steel under abrasive conditions. The waste creates a low pH environment which accelerates wear.

Apart from municipal waste handling, acidic conditions are present in many industries, including recycling facilities, pulp and paper mills, sugar processing plants, iron ore and potash mining, agriculture and process industries. Salt, sulfates, ammonium and chlorides are some of the chemicals responsible for creating an acidic environment.

"Hardox®HiAce will last up to 2.7 times longer"

"When there is oxidation present, different wear mechanisms kick in. The acidity oxidizes the steel's surface, making it more prone to abrasive and pitting wear. Hardox®HiAce drastically slows down this oxidation process, allowing the full hardness of the material to counteract wear. In low pH environments, our tests show that the service life is up to 2.7 times higher compared to a 450 HBW steel," says Jonas Allebert, wear technology specialist at SSAB's Knowledge Service Center.

FB Kedjor boosts performance at Södra Cell with Hardox®HiAce

The Swedish company FB Kedjor manufactures chain conveyors for pulp and paper mills and recycling plants. It has switched to Hardox®HiAce for liner plates in the conveyors and sees a great leap in wear performance.

"Hardox®HiAce is a fantastic product for applications with both wear and corrosion. In acidic environments such as paper mills and recycling plants, you can really see the difference in wear resistance. And in the workshop, the material has the same properties as we are used to, when it comes to Hardox®. The customer response has been very positive," says Stanley Persson at FB Kedjor.

