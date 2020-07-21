Log in
SSAB : Steelmaker SSAB sees tentative demand recovery after second-quarter loss

07/21/2020 | 01:56am EDT

Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Tuesday it expected market demand to pick up "somewhat" in the coming months after the deep slump due to the novel coronavirus pandemic pushed the company to report a loss for the second quarter.

The company reported an operating loss for the second quarter of 251 million Swedish crowns (22.10 million pounds), from a profit of 1.32 billion crowns a year earlier. However, the loss was lower than the 400 million seen by analysts according to Refinitiv estimates.

"Third quarter demand for steel is expected to be negatively affected by industrial deceleration due to the effects of Covid-19," SSAB said in a statement.

"In Europe in particular, but also to some extent also in North America, this effect is expected to be intensified by normal seasonal slowdown. Underlying demand is expected to improve somewhat toward the end of the third quarter."

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

Financials
Sales 2020 63 931 M 7 138 M 7 138 M
Net income 2020 -1 109 M -124 M -124 M
Net Debt 2020 9 780 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,5x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 25 888 M 2 883 M 2 890 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 14 391
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SSAB
Duration : Period :
SSAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,62 SEK
Last Close Price 25,73 SEK
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Martin Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB-21.67%2 883
ARCELORMITTAL-34.92%12 712
NUCOR-27.68%12 425
POSCO-20.72%12 329
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-37.30%9 008
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-8.70%5 925
