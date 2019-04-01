Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  SSAB    SSAB A   SE0000171100

SSAB

(SSAB A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SSAB : and Hybrit Attraction at Hannover Messe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:17am EDT

The joint initiative of SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall - Hybrit - is now on exhibit as an exciting sustainability collaboration at one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs in Hannover. The CEOs of the three companies are in Germany to show the rest of Europe that it is possible to produce fossil free steel.

'We are on our way to a revolutionary technical advancement showing the world that it is possible to produce steel without producing carbon dioxide emissions,' said Martin Lindqvist.
The three companies are with a showcase and seminar in the Swedish pavilion, where Sweden will demonstrate as a partner country in 2019 how collaboration, innovation, visions for sustainability and digitalization have succeeded in positioning Sweden at the cutting edge.

'I am very proud that SBAB and the other companies will show the way going forward in the sustainability conversion. Without a change of the steel industry, Sweden and Europe will be unable to achieve their climate goals. If those of us, who have high emissions today, dare to to be bold, we hope other companies, sectors and countries will follow our lead,' said Martin Lindqvist.

'We are all sitting in the same boat and I think we have found a solution that others can also benefit from. In order to achieve the ambitious and necessary climate goals in Sweden, Europe and the world, the steel industry also needs an overhaul,' says Martin Lindqvist.

Martin Pei, Technical Director of SSAB and President of Hybrit, is also participating in the Hanover trade fair. The way he see it, not all development proceeds in small, successive steps. Sometime you have to dare to take a great leap into uncharted territory.

'We are challenging a thousand year-old blast furnace technology with a new hydrogen based direct reduction that has never been tested before on an industrial scale. It is big, for both SSAB and for Sweden. Now we are halfway towards completion of a pilot facility for fossil-fuel-free steel production which should be ready next year,' says Martin Pei, Technical Director of SSAB and President of Hybrit.

Disclaimer

SSAB AB published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSAB
10:17aSSAB : and Hybrit Attraction at Hannover Messe
PU
03/26SSAB : One of 2,100 environmental activists in Oxelösund
PU
03/25SSAB HÄMEENLINNA AWARDED AUTOMOTIVE : 2016 certification
PU
03/25SSAB HÄMEENLINNA AWARDED AUTOMOTIVE : 2016 certification
AQ
03/20SSAB : Lameter aims to be a cut above the rest in excavator attachments
PU
03/18SSAB : Annual Report 2018 published
PU
03/18SSAB : Annual Report 2018 published
AQ
03/12SSAB : Docol® steel used in Gacha all-weather autonomous shuttle bus
AQ
03/07SSAB : creates new opportunities for customers in Central and Eastern Europe
AQ
02/28SSAB : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 77 482 M
EBIT 2019 5 212 M
Net income 2019 3 859 M
Debt 2019 6 975 M
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,10
P/E ratio 2020 8,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 30 698 M
Chart SSAB
Duration : Period :
SSAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Erik Lindqvist President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt David Harry Kjell Chairman
Håkan Victor Folin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Pei Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eva Petursson Executive Vice President-Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSAB9.64%3 301
ARCELORMITTAL-0.45%20 705
POSCO--.--%19 433
NUCOR12.62%17 784
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP5.48%16 746
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About