SSAB : and Hybrit Attraction at Hannover Messe

The joint initiative of SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall - Hybrit - is now on exhibit as an exciting sustainability collaboration at one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs in Hannover. The CEOs of the three companies are in Germany to show the rest of Europe that it is possible to produce fossil free steel.

'We are on our way to a revolutionary technical advancement showing the world that it is possible to produce steel without producing carbon dioxide emissions,' said Martin Lindqvist.

The three companies are with a showcase and seminar in the Swedish pavilion, where Sweden will demonstrate as a partner country in 2019 how collaboration, innovation, visions for sustainability and digitalization have succeeded in positioning Sweden at the cutting edge.

'I am very proud that SBAB and the other companies will show the way going forward in the sustainability conversion. Without a change of the steel industry, Sweden and Europe will be unable to achieve their climate goals. If those of us, who have high emissions today, dare to to be bold, we hope other companies, sectors and countries will follow our lead,' said Martin Lindqvist.

'We are all sitting in the same boat and I think we have found a solution that others can also benefit from. In order to achieve the ambitious and necessary climate goals in Sweden, Europe and the world, the steel industry also needs an overhaul,' says Martin Lindqvist.

Martin Pei, Technical Director of SSAB and President of Hybrit, is also participating in the Hanover trade fair. The way he see it, not all development proceeds in small, successive steps. Sometime you have to dare to take a great leap into uncharted territory.

'We are challenging a thousand year-old blast furnace technology with a new hydrogen based direct reduction that has never been tested before on an industrial scale. It is big, for both SSAB and for Sweden. Now we are halfway towards completion of a pilot facility for fossil-fuel-free steel production which should be ready next year,' says Martin Pei, Technical Director of SSAB and President of Hybrit.