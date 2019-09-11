Log in
SSE PLC

(SSE)
SSE : Additional Listing

09/11/2019

SSE PLC (SSE)

ADDITIONAL LISTING

SSE (the 'Company') announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission of 19,086,291 ordinary shares.

The shares will be issued pursuant to the allotment of shares under the Company's Scrip Dividend Scheme in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The above shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares. Admission of the shares is expected on 20 September 2019.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 14:51:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 26 360 M
EBIT 2020 1 440 M
Net income 2020 835 M
Debt 2020 9 993 M
Yield 2020 6,99%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 11 656 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 232,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 144,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC5.83%14 397
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.49%104 502
ENEL SPA28.67%72 900
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.85%68 445
IBERDROLA31.03%64 632
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.77%63 296
