SSE PLC (SSE)

ADDITIONAL LISTING

SSE (the 'Company') announces that application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission of 19,086,291 ordinary shares.

The shares will be issued pursuant to the allotment of shares under the Company's Scrip Dividend Scheme in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The above shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares. Admission of the shares is expected on 20 September 2019.