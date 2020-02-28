Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSE plc    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:22am EST

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Released : 28/02/2020 16:03:00

RNS Number : 5583E
SSE PLC
28 February 2020

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 28 February 2020

Name of applicant:

SSE plc

Name of scheme:

SAYE Sharesave Scheme

Period of return:

From:

1 September 2019

To:

28 February 2020

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

300,640

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

7,130

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

293,510

Name of contact:

Yvonne Taylor-Robertson

Telephone number of contact:

(01738) 456000


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BLRTPMFTMTMTBBM

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SSE PLC
11:22aSSE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
08:47aTotal SA to Bid for Stake in $7.4 Billion Wind-Farm Project -Bloomberg
DJ
02/24SSE : Partnership scheme to design the largest smart city regeneration project i..
PU
02/20SSE : Greencoat UK Wind to buy wind farm from SSE Renewables
RE
02/17SSE : Scrip Alternative
PU
02/12UK energy regulator to make suppliers pay for switching woes
RE
02/11SSE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/10SSE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/07SSE : The future of flexible generation
PU
02/07SSE PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 7 701 M
EBIT 2020 1 389 M
Net income 2020 786 M
Debt 2020 9 823 M
Yield 2020 5,09%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2021 3,31x
Capitalization 16 131 M
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 505,75  GBp
Last Close Price 1 570,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Executive Director & Energy Director
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC9.18%20 768
NEXTERA ENERGY5.65%125 102
ENEL S.P.A.11.93%88 319
IBERDROLA17.32%76 278
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.14%69 658
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.77%66 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group