SSE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 28 February 2020

Name of applicant: SSE plc Name of scheme: SAYE Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September 2019 To: 28 February 2020 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 300,640 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 7,130 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 293,510