SSE : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Released : 28/02/2020 16:03:00
RNS Number : 5583E
SSE PLC
28 February 2020
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 28 February 2020
|
Name of applicant:
|
SSE plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
SAYE Sharesave Scheme
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
1 September 2019
|
To:
|
28 February 2020
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
300,640
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
7,130
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
293,510
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Yvonne Taylor-Robertson
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
(01738) 456000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
BLRTPMFTMTMTBBM
Disclaimer
SSE plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:21:04 UTC