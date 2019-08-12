Log in
SSE PLC

(SSE)
SSE In Talks With Ovo Group About Sale of Energy Services Business

08/12/2019 | 02:30am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

SSE PLC on Monday said it is in discussions with Ovo Group concerning the possible sale of its energy-services business.

The energy company, responding to recent media speculation, said talks are continuing but that no final decisions have been made, nor agreements met regarding the terms of any potential transaction.

Previously, the company had sought to merge SSE Energy Services and Npower, the U.K. retail division of Innogy SE. However, the deal was terminated in December after SSE and Innogy failed to reach a deal.

SSE said it is focused on securing the best long-term future for the business, its customers and employees, and for its shareholders.

More updates will be provided as needed, the company said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE -1.08% 43.2 Delayed Quote.6.06%
RWE AG -0.12% 25.68 Delayed Quote.35.41%
SSE PLC 0.41% 1096.5 Delayed Quote.1.20%
