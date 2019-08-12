SSE In Talks With Ovo Group About Sale of Energy Services Business

By Oliver Griffin



SSE PLC on Monday said it is in discussions with Ovo Group concerning the possible sale of its energy-services business.

The energy company, responding to recent media speculation, said talks are continuing but that no final decisions have been made, nor agreements met regarding the terms of any potential transaction.

Previously, the company had sought to merge SSE Energy Services and Npower, the U.K. retail division of Innogy SE. However, the deal was terminated in December after SSE and Innogy failed to reach a deal.

SSE said it is focused on securing the best long-term future for the business, its customers and employees, and for its shareholders.

More updates will be provided as needed, the company said.

