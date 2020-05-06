SSE : Secures Contracts for 2023-2024 Power Generation Capacity in Ireland

Log in
05/06/2020 | 05:57am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

SSE PLC has secured capacity payments for its Irish power generation assets for the 2024 delivery year, the company said on Tuesday.

The U.K. power utility said that the contracts were for 604 megawatts of generation capacity and were awarded at an auction price of 46.149 euros ($50.147) per megawatt, for the year ending Sept. 30, 2024.

The contracts are for availability from SSE's 392MW Great Island gas-fired power plant, both 94MW oil-fired peaker plants at Rhode and Tawnaghmore, and for 24MW of onshore wind capacity.

The oil-fired Tarbert plant has been left out of the auction as it will be closed by the end of 2023 in line with emissions regulations, SSE said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

