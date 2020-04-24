Log in
SSE plc    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
SSE : Thermal sells 50% stake in Slough Multifuel project to CIP

04/24/2020 | 04:03am EDT
SSE Thermal / 24/04/2020

SSE Thermal has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its Slough Multifuel project to Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S, a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). The 50MW energy-from-waste facility will now be developed as a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies.

SSE Thermal holds existing planning permission for the facility, which will be located on the Slough Trading Estate in Slough, Berkshire, and has been carrying out site preparation works for the construction project since 2018.

When completed, Slough Multifuel will be capable of handling around 450,000 tonnes of waste-derived fuels annually, diverting the waste away from landfill and instead using it as a valuable source of energy.

Energy-from-waste specialist Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) has been appointed as the EPC contractor for the project. Construction is expected to commence at the beginning of 2021 and take up to four years. The completed facility will then be operated by SSE Thermal.

The total investment spend on the project is expected to be around £350m, divided equally between SSE Thermal and CIP. The consideration due from CIP will be received in line with project milestones being met and will initially contribute to project development spend.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Thermal, said:
'We are pleased to confirm the sale of a 50% stake in our Slough Multifuel project to CIP, bringing an experienced partner on board and delivering value for our shareholders. When completed, Slough Multifuel will play a key role in the UK's sustainable waste management, diverting thousands of tonnes of waste away from landfill, and instead converting it into a valuable source of energy.'

Christina Grumstrup Sørensen, Senior Partner at CIP, said:
'We are excited to be involved in the Slough Multifuel project. The continued partnership with SSE is highly regarded. We look forward to utilizing our unique competences in sustainable investment delivery, and to working with local and leading partners in delivering a modern waste management facility to the highest standards.'

SSE also owns the existing Slough Heat and Power Plant on the Slough Trading Estate, which continues to supply energy, water and heat to local customers.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 08:02:08 UTC
