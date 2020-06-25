SSE : business to invest £2.3 million in power supply upgrades

British utility SSE' s networks business, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, said on Thursday it will invest 2.3 million pounds in upgrades to electricity transmission infrastructure in southern England.

One of the projects involves upgrading and replacing underground cables to power 38,000 homes and businesses in Andover at a cost of 1.1 million pounds.

The other project, valued at 1.3 million pounds, will involve the upgrade of an underground cable in Bournemouth, increasing the capacity of the area's power supply to reach 14,000 local customers.

