SSE plc

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SSE : business to invest £2.3 million in power supply upgrades

06/25/2020 | 11:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

British utility SSE' s networks business, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, said on Thursday it will invest 2.3 million pounds in upgrades to electricity transmission infrastructure in southern England.

One of the projects involves upgrading and replacing underground cables to power 38,000 homes and businesses in Andover at a cost of 1.1 million pounds.

The other project, valued at 1.3 million pounds, will involve the upgrade of an underground cable in Bournemouth, increasing the capacity of the area's power supply to reach 14,000 local customers.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Financials
Sales 2020 7 508 M 9 334 M 9 334 M
Net income 2020 592 M 735 M 735 M
Net Debt 2020 10 434 M 12 972 M 12 972 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 5,76%
Capitalization 14 105 M 17 537 M 17 535 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 111
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 382,14 GBX
Last Close Price 1 357,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Executive Director & Energy Director
Sue Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC-5.67%17 537
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.20%118 285
ENEL S.P.A.7.81%87 313
IBERDROLA8.91%72 419
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.29%69 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.78%59 134
