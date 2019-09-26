Log in
SSE plc    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/26 05:19:03 am
1229.5 GBp   +0.24%
04:41aSSE : first-half profits hit by capacity payments delay
RE
02:34aSSE Sees Weaker 1st Half; Fiscal Year 2020 Adjusted EPS in Line
DJ
02:33aSSE : Notification of Closed Period
PU
SSE : first-half profits hit by capacity payments delay

09/26/2019 | 04:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

(Reuters) - Utility SSE Plc said on Thursday the contribution from its first-half profits to annual results would be significantly lower than previously expected after payments under Britain's back-up power scheme were delayed.

A European Union court ruling last year forced Britain to halt payments under its capacity market scheme, which pays generators to be available during periods of high demand, pending a review by the European Commission.

SSE, one of Britain's so-called Big Six energy firms, said the continuing suspension of the payments meant the company was unable to recognise pending payments totalling 148 million pounds.

The proportion of SSE's first-half adjusted operating profit in 2019/20 is likely to be just one-fifth of the full year total, versus 35% the company typically books in, SSE said.

The European Commission launched the review of Britain's capacity market scheme in February but industry experts have said this could take 12 months to complete.

Britain's government has said it expects the scheme to be reinstated and that it will make retrospective payments to companies.

SSE also said profit at its electricity distribution business would decrease by 25 million pounds to 375 million pounds in the current year due to lower-than-expected volumes and a rise in network faults.

The company said it was making good progress in the planned sale of its gas production assets, which meant this business could be considered "held for sale" and in turn reduce adjusted earnings per share by up to 5 pence in the current year.

SSE currently expects its adjusted EPS for the year to be around 85-90 pence, higher than the 67.1 pence a share it reported in the comparable period.

"The key months of our financial year are still to come, and working to mitigate the economic, regulatory and political uncertainties arising from the Brexit process will continue to be a key priority for SSE," the company said.

SSE earlier this month also announced plans to sell its retail arm to OVO Energy in a deal valuing the business around 500 million pounds.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru , additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jane Merriman)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 978 M
EBIT 2020 1 437 M
Net income 2020 828 M
Debt 2020 9 857 M
Yield 2020 6,52%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 12 725 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Executive Director & Director-Energy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC13.41%15 743
NEXTERA ENERGY INC31.46%109 480
ENEL S.P.A.34.18%75 705
DUKE ENERGY CORP11.24%70 150
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.50%66 444
IBERDROLA33.77%66 042
