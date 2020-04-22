Log in
SSE : funding supports vital community service

04/22/2020 | 04:28am EDT
Community funds / 22/04/2020

A vital food delivery service has secured almost £50,000 from SSE to help in the coronavirus response.

Feldy-Roo, in Aberfeldy, Perthshire, was awarded the money by the SSE Renewables Griffin and Calliachar Wind Farm Fund, after locals mobilised to support the most vulnerable in the surrounding towns and villages.

The £47,300 funding will go towards helping the group provide free meals for over-70s and vulnerable people who are self-isolating as well as essential PPE for volunteers.

Gordon Leighton, fundraiser, said: 'The funding awards will allow us to maintain the growing service required to help the elderly and vulnerable in our community who are in isolation and or shielding from this unknown level of pandemic.

'Our thanks and appreciation to SSE for the wonderful grant, which will go a long way not only today but well into the future. Be safe everyone.'

Feldy-Roo, was established by Elgin City Football Club boss Gavin Price and is based out of the town's Fountain Bar and Restaurant, with other local restaurants also backing their efforts.

As well as delivering around Aberfeldy, Feldy-Roo also cover the villages of Grandtully, Weem, Dull, Fortingall, Fearnan, Kenmore and Acharn.

Their deliveries include a coffee and newspaper, hot soup, rolls, scones, cakes and milk, with an evening meal provided to over-70s in self-isolation, all free of charge. Volunteers also check-in on residents and let them know that people care at this difficult time.

The group operate between 8am and 8pm seven days per week and say they'll continue as long as is required during the coronavirus crisis.

SSE Renewables' community fund is one of the UK's leading community investment programmes, delivering financial support to a diverse range of projects near its sites across the UK and Ireland. More than £6m is invested every year, supporting initiatives that can deliver for local towns and villages through to larger scale projects delivering transformative social, economic and environmental benefits.

To find out more visit sse.com/communities/.

Disclaimer

SSE plc published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:27:09 UTC
