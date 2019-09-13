Log in
SSE plc    SSE   GB0007908733

SSE PLC

(SSE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/13 03:06:20 am
1184.75 GBp   +1.61%
SSE : Agreement to sell SSE Energy Services to OVO
PU
02:33aSSE to Sell Energy Services Business to Ovo in Deal Worth GBP500 Million
DJ
09/11SSE : Additional Listing
PU
SSE to Sell Energy Services Business to Ovo in Deal Worth GBP500 Million

09/13/2019 | 02:33am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

SSE PLC said Friday that it has entered an agreement with Ovo Energy Ltd. to sell its energy services business for an enterprise value of 500 million pounds ($616.6 million).

The energy company said the deal with Ovo Energy, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ovo Group Ltd., would comprise GBP400 million in cash and GBP100 million in loan notes.

While GBP59 million will be deducted from the cash sum to account for certain debts, SSE said proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce its net debt.

SSE confirmed in August that it was in talks with Ovo Group concerning the sale of SSE Energy Services. The company had previously tried to merge SSE Energy Services and Npower, the U.K. retail division of Innogy SE, but the transaction was terminated in December after SSE and Innogy failed to reach a deal.

The company said all SSE Energy Services employees, who number around 8,000, will transfer to Ovo.

The deal is expected to complete in either late 2019 or early 2020, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, SSE said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOGY SE 0.20% 45.19 Delayed Quote.10.95%
RWE AG 1.22% 26.56 Delayed Quote.40.05%
SSE PLC 0.52% 1166 Delayed Quote.7.81%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 26 360 M
EBIT 2020 1 440 M
Net income 2020 835 M
Debt 2020 9 993 M
Yield 2020 6,86%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 11 875 M
Chart SSE PLC
Duration : Period :
SSE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 232,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 166,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Phillips-Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Anthony Edward Keeling Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Pibworth Director & Managing Director-Wholesale Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSE PLC7.81%14 646
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.99%105 431
ENEL SPA28.67%72 019
DUKE ENERGY CORP9.49%68 846
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.91%64 463
IBERDROLA32.63%64 313
