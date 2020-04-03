OCBC Bank Chooses SSH.COM products

SSH.COM provides mission-critical security to one of the largest banks in South-East Asia

Helsinki, Finland, and Hong Kong – April 3, 2020 – OCBC Bank, one of the largest banks in South-East Asia, has selected several products from SSH.COM, including Tectia® Client/Server and PrivX® to secure their mission-critical IT infrastructure.

OCBC Bank is the longest established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is now the second-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets and one of the world’s most highly-rated banks, with an Aa1 rating from Moody’s. Recognized for its financial strength and stability, OCBC Bank is consistently ranked among the World’s Top 50 Safest Banks by Global Finance and has been named Best Managed Bank in Singapore by The Asian Banker.

The deal, valued in the several hundreds of thousands of US dollars, includes licenses, support services, and multi-year subscriptions for various SSH.COM products.

“Working together with Quantiq International, our long-standing Value-Added Distributor in Singapore, we created a bespoke bundled solution for OCBC to meet and exceed their security needs of today and tomorrow,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, SSH.COM’s Chief Executive Officer. “This deal shows our continued strength in the APAC region and also illustrates how the finance sector in this region keeps ahead of the curve to improve their security posture.”

“This is a significant win for Quantiq and SSH.COM. Working together, we were able to fashion a flexible and future-proof solution for OCBC,” said Kelvin Ng, Director at Quantiq International. “SSH.COM is an important partner for us, and by combining their world-class products and Quantiq's capabilities, we can offer the absolute state-of-the-art in foundational cybersecurity for leading enterprises throughout the South-East Asia region.”

Tectia Client/Server is the gold standard in enterprise-grade SSH client/server technology from the original inventor of the SSH protocol. Tectia features the fastest file transfer speeds on the market, advanced X.509 authentication, and expert global 24/7 support.

PrivX is lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management software for privileged access to on-premise and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable and control access to servers, network devices, and other critical infrastructure according to user roles and privileges. PrivX offers unique modern features and functionality that, compared with in-house and traditional tools, not only strengthen IT security but also increase the speed of business and lower privileged access implementation and operating costs.

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for use cases varying from securing their DevOps to 3rd party access security to access automation.

For more information about PrivX, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/privx

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organiza­tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solu­tions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com .





For more information in Europe:

Jussi Mononen

SSH.COM

+358 45 615 4855

jussi.mononen@ssh.com

For more information in APAC:

Holly Ho

SSH.COM

+852 9231 4318

holly.ho@ssh.com

For more information in the US:

Joe Scaff

SSH.COM

+1 781 247 2103

joe.scaff@ssh.com







###