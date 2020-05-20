Log in
PRESS RELEASE: A Top-20 European Bank and a Leading Multi-National Forest Product Company Choose PrivX® from SSH.COM

05/20/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Helsinki, Finland – May 20, 2020 SSH.COM announced today that a Top-20 European bank and a major multi-national forest and paper product company have selected PrivX as their Privileged Access Management Solution.

“These highly competitive bids in which we beat out several large incumbent PAM vendors high­light the continuing strength of PrivX and our unique approach to Privileged Access Manage­ment,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM. “Rapid deployment, ease of use, and su­pe­rior ROI are key reasons our customers choose PrivX over competing solutions. The scala­bi­lity of PrivX allows for a fast start with a small deployment and easy scaling with growing needs.”

The recent Privileged Access Management Leadership Compass Report by KuppingerCole Analysts recognizes PrivX as one of the leading PAM products on the market and says: “The PAM market is becoming more competitive and size alone will no longer keep vendors at the top. This is especially true in a period when vendors like SSH.COM can go from Challenger to Leader in one year due to a strong focus on technology and innovation.”

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access to on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable and control access to servers, network devices, and other critical infrastructure according to user roles and privileges. PrivX also helps companies across industries to safeguard their IPR and critical data transmissions as IT environments turn hybrid.

PrivX offers unique modern features and functionality that, compared with in-house and traditional tools, not only strengthen IT security but also increase business speed and lower privileged access implementation and operating costs.

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for numerous use cases, including securing their DevOps processes, improving 3rd party access security, and automating access for higher productivity.

For more information about PrivX, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/privx

Download the full Leadership Compass report here.

About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organiza­tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solu­tions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.


For more information:
Jussi Mononen
SSH.COM
+358 45 615 4855
jussi.mononen@ssh.com

###

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
