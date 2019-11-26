SSM publ : CEO Mattias Lundgren acquires 1 million call options in

Log in
SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)

SSM
CEO Mattias Lundgren acquires 1 million call options in

11/26/2019 | 02:08am EST

SSM's incoming President & CEO Mattias Lundgren has acquired 1 million call options in SSM written by SSM's main owner, Eurodevelopment.

- SSM has a strong core and thus excellent potential to create shareholder value going forward. It's only natural for me to invest in the company I operate and I now have the possibility to do just that. It is also with great enthusiasm that at the beginning of next year, I will become permanent President & CEO of SSM, says Mattias Lundgren SSM.

For more information, please contact: ??
Ann-Charlotte Johansson??
Chief Communications & IR Officer ???
Phone: +46 761 65 17 71???
Email: ann-charlotte.johansson@ssmliving.se???
Twitter: @anncharlotteSSM
?

About SSM Holding AB (publ)
SSM produces functionally smart and affordable homes with attractive common areas, close to public transport and the city center for the company's target group - the urbanites of tomorrow. The company envisions a housing market that is accessible to as many people as possible. SSM is the leading property developer in its niche within the Greater Stockholm area and at end of September 2019, the company has approximately 4,500 building permits in its portfolio. SSM has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's mainlist since April 6, 2017. www.ssmlivinggroup.com

Disclaimer

SSM Holding AB (publ) published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:07:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 393 M
Chart SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SSM Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Mattias Lundgren Chief Executive Officer
Fritz Anders Janson Chairman
Ola Persson Chief Financial Officer
Casper Tamm Financial Director
Bo Ingmar Andersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.98%41
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 675
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.05%32 583
VONOVIA SE18.87%28 093
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 638
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 860
