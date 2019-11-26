SSM publ : CEO Mattias Lundgren acquires 1 million call options in

SSM's incoming President & CEO Mattias Lundgren has acquired 1 million call options in SSM written by SSM's main owner, Eurodevelopment.

- SSM has a strong core and thus excellent potential to create shareholder value going forward. It's only natural for me to invest in the company I operate and I now have the possibility to do just that. It is also with great enthusiasm that at the beginning of next year, I will become permanent President & CEO of SSM, says Mattias Lundgren SSM.



For more information, please contact: ??

Ann-Charlotte Johansson??

Chief Communications & IR Officer ???

Phone: +46 761 65 17 71???

Email: ann-charlotte.johansson@ssmliving.se???

Twitter: @anncharlotteSSM

About SSM Holding AB (publ)

SSM produces functionally smart and affordable homes with attractive common areas, close to public transport and the city center for the company's target group - the urbanites of tomorrow. The company envisions a housing market that is accessible to as many people as possible. SSM is the leading property developer in its niche within the Greater Stockholm area and at end of September 2019, the company has approximately 4,500 building permits in its portfolio. SSM has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's mainlist since April 6, 2017. www.ssmlivinggroup.com