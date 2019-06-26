SSM publ : Director of production and sourcing, Christer Ljung to leave company

Christer Ljung, Director of production and sourcing and member of SSM's Group Management, will leave the company. The change is in line with SSM's strategic decision to transition to design-build contracts for its housing projects. The position will not be filled.

This information is such that SSM Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:00 CEST on June 26, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Ann-Charlotte Johansson

Chief Communications & IR Officer

Phone: +46 761 65 17 71

Email: ann-charlotte.johansson@ssmliving.se

Twitter: @anncharlotteSSM

About SSM Holding AB (publ)

SSM produces functionally smart and affordable homes with attractive common areas, close to public transport and the city center for the company's target group - the urbanites of tomorrow. The company envisions a housing market that is accessible to as many people as possible and aspires to produce 50 percent cooperative apartments and 50 percent rental units. SSM is the leading property developer in its niche within the Greater Stockholm area and at end of March 2019, the company has approximately 6,200 building permits in its portfolio.

SSM has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small-Cap) since April 6, 2017. www.ssmlivinggroup.com