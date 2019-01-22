Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BFWK4V16

SSP GROUP PLC (SSPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SSP : AGM Notice, Special Dividend & Share Consolidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 20:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSP GROUP PLC
03:19pSSP : AGM Notice, Special Dividend & Share Consolidation
PU
06:20aPREFERRED BIDDERS FOR ELIOR'S AREAS : sources
RE
05:25aEXCLUSIVE : Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source
RE
05:10aEXCLUSIVE : Autogrill submitted a bid for Elior's Areas business - source
RE
01/18SSP : Directorate Change
PU
01/17SSP : Hopworks Urban Brewery Opens at Portland International Airport
PU
01/17SSP : First Quarter Trading Update
PU
01/16SSP : America Celebrates Opening of Six New Restaurants at PHX
PU
01/11French caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January - sources
RE
01/07SSP : opens first Burger King at Edinburgh Airport
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 742 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 419 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 24,00
P/E ratio 2020 21,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 3 225 M
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC6.49%4 153
ARAMARK10.08%7 889
BID CORPORATION LTD2.65%6 398
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC12.23%4 794
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.59%3 537
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD7.31%3 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.