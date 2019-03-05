SSP : America Awarded Two New Food and Beverage Contracts at Salt Lake City International Airport

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been awarded two contracts by the Salt Lake City Corporation, by and through the Salt Lake City Department of Airports (SLCDA), to develop and operate a total of six food and beverage concession spaces at Salt Lake City International Airport. The contracts will see SSP America introduce a collection of award-winning local brands anchored by an industry-leading, fast casual brand with a national presence.

Scott Welding, vice president of business development said, 'SLC's continued growth and the Salt Lake City Department of Airport's investment in that growth means continued economic output for this wonderful region. SSP America is delighted to be bolstering that progression with award-winning local brands and partnerships that deliver our signature taste of place.'

SSP's line-up includes:

Blue Lemon(Pre-Security)-A local pioneer in the fast-casual concept, Aaron and Lychelle Day's Blue Lemon combines fresh gourmet ingredients with affordability to create a family friendly, fast casual restaurant with something for everyone.

Fillings & Emulsions(Concourse A/Terminal Plaza)-Straight from its South Main Street location, Fillings & Emulsions brings a Latin inspired patisserie, combining the cuisine and culture of Pastry Chef/owner, Adalberto Diaz's native Cuba with French techniques to take breads and pastries to the next level with exceptional flavor, textures and color combinations.

Pago (Concourse A/Terminal Plaza)-Scott Evans is a name synonymous with culinary excellence throughout the Salt Lake region. Known in equal measure for wine as well as food, Pago brings an unrivalled name and brand to this upscale dining location. A culinary driven restaurant of Scott Evans' standard is perfect for the airside environment.

Panda Express (Concourse A/Terminal Plaza)-Welcome to America's favorite Chinese family kitchen. Panda Express, is the United States' leader in Chinese fast-casual restaurants and a welcome addition to airport dining options for busy passengers on the go.

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen (Concourse A/Terminal Plaza)-Thomas Kreitlow's Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen brings something for absolutely everyone in a built for speed, fast casual format with healthy food and beverages that serve vegetarian, vegan, paleo and other special dietary needs/lifestyles.

Uinta Brewing Company(Concourse B)- For over 25 years, Uinta has represented the Utah lifestyle to craft beer enthusiasts from coast-to-coast. Guests will enjoy exceptional scratch made pub fare, expertly paired with a diverse selection of award-winning, locally-and sustainably-produced Uinta beers.