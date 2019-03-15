SSP : America Awarded Two New Food and Beverage Contracts at Salt Lake City International Airport
03/15/2019 | 10:29am EDT
SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been awarded by the Indianapolis Airport Authority the opportunity to design, build and operate a total of six food and beverage concession spaces at Indianapolis International Airport (IND). The opportunity will see SSP America introduce a collection of award-winning local brands, a bespoke Farmers' Market featuring Indiana Grown produce and products, an expansion of the multi award-winning Harry & Izzy's restaurant and a popular national brand with contemporary appeal.
Bob Stanton, Vice President of Business Development said, 'On behalf of the entire SSP America team, we want to thank IND for thisincredible win. Ours is a strong portfolio oflocal hometown hero brands and a national brand anchored by a market that showcases the best of the Indiana farm region and an expansion of one of the best restaurants in the country, Harry & Izzy's. IND was just awarded its seventh straight 'Best Airport in North America' win by Airports Council International. We are passionate about being part of an airport community that continues to demonstrate the highest standards in our industry, and proud to showcase the very best local restaurants to the passengers at IND.'
SSP's line-up includes:
Harry & Izzy's (Concourse A)-Born and bred in Indy, the multi award-winning Harry & Izzy's is the very essence of Indianapolis regional gastronomy-a sought out, culinary destination. Named 'Best Airport Local/Regional Dining in US' in the USA Today10Best Readers' Choice Awards, the all-American, Indiana style grill menu highlights premium regional ingredients including succulent steaks from Midwest farms. SSP America will expand its existing Harry and Izzy's on Concourse A to include a larger, full-service bar and additional seating throughout the space -perfect for meeting the capacity demands of IND's new transatlantic, long-haul flights.
Bub's Burger (Concourse A)-A veritable Indy institution from Indiana native son Matt Frey, Bub's Burgers delivers a modern-day better burger joint experience-burgers are hand-patted from fresh, ground chuck, seasoned and grilled over flame as is the brand's renowned chicken sandwich. Bub's loyal tribe of fans is sure to make a bee line for Bub's when traveling through IND.
Farmers' Market Featuring Indiana Grown (Concourse B)-Created in partnership with Indiana Grown (the local food-branding initiative for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture), SSP America's The Farmers' Market Featuring Indiana Grown showcases the state of Indiana's beautifully rich culinary landscape, and the region's multiple artisans. With menus created by Indy's very own James Beard Award Semifinalist and champion of local and seasonal abundance, Chef Greg Hardesty, The Farmers' Market takes passengers on a journey into the venerable fields that feed us.
Sun King Brewing (Concourse B)-Founded in 2009, Sun King has grown into one of the largest and most award-winning craft breweries in the state of Indiana. The Sun King Beer Garden will feature a broad array of handcrafted seasonal and specialty beers, alongside core beers like Sunlight Cream Ale, Pachanga Mexican-Style Lager, Wee Mac Scottish-Style Ale, Osiris Pale Ale, and SKB IPA along with tapas and small plate offerings.
HotBox Pizza (Civic Plaza)-HotBox Pizza was created in 2004 with a desire to save the world from pizza mediocrity. Beginning with the first location in Downtown Indianapolis, HotBox Pizza has grown to over 20 locations throughout Central Indiana. HotBox's hand crafted, customized pizzas will be served to passengers fresh from the oven in five minutes flat.