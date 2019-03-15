SSP : America Awarded Two New Food and Beverage Contracts at Salt Lake City International Airport

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been awarded by the Indianapolis Airport Authority the opportunity to design, build and operate a total of six food and beverage concession spaces at Indianapolis International Airport (IND). The opportunity will see SSP America introduce a collection of award-winning local brands, a bespoke Farmers' Market featuring Indiana Grown produce and products, an expansion of the multi award-winning Harry & Izzy's restaurant and a popular national brand with contemporary appeal.

Bob Stanton, Vice President of Business Development said, 'On behalf of the entire SSP America team, we want to thank IND for thisincredible win. Ours is a strong portfolio oflocal hometown hero brands and a national brand anchored by a market that showcases the best of the Indiana farm region and an expansion of one of the best restaurants in the country, Harry & Izzy's. IND was just awarded its seventh straight 'Best Airport in North America' win by Airports Council International. We are passionate about being part of an airport community that continues to demonstrate the highest standards in our industry, and proud to showcase the very best local restaurants to the passengers at IND.'

SSP's line-up includes: