SSP : Directorate Change

LEI: 213800QGNIWTXFMENJ24

18 January 2019

SSP GROUP PLC

Board Change

SSP Group plc (the 'Company') today announces that Denis Hennequin, Independent Non-Executive Director, has notified the Company of his intention not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 February 2019.

Commenting on the change, Vagn Sørensen, Chairman of the Company, said on behalf of the Board: 'We would like to thank Denis for his input since joining the Board shortly prior to the IPO in 2014. Denis has brought great experience and insight to the Board and we wish him well for the future.'

