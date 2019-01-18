Log in
SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BFWK4V16

SSP GROUP PLC (SSPG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/18 08:26:54 am
690.5 GBp   +0.77%
2018SSP : shares fall on CEO departure even as FY results shine
RE
2018SSP GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
2018SSP GROUP PLC : annual sales release
News 
News

SSP : Directorate Change

01/18/2019 | 08:09am EST

LEI: 213800QGNIWTXFMENJ24

18 January 2019

SSP GROUP PLC

Board Change

SSP Group plc (the 'Company') today announces that Denis Hennequin, Independent Non-Executive Director, has notified the Company of his intention not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 February 2019.

Commenting on the change, Vagn Sørensen, Chairman of the Company, said on behalf of the Board: 'We would like to thank Denis for his input since joining the Board shortly prior to the IPO in 2014. Denis has brought great experience and insight to the Board and we wish him well for the future.'

For further information contact:

Helen Byrne

General Counsel & Company Secretary

+ 44 (0) 207 543 3300

Email: Helen.byrne@ssp-intl.com

Investor and Analyst enquiries

Sarah John

Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 714 5251

E-mail: sarah.john@ssp-intl.com

Media enquiries

Peter Ogden / Lisa Kavanagh, Powerscourt

+44 (0) 207 250 1446

E-mail: ssp@powerscourt-group.com

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 13:08:08 UTC
