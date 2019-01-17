Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BFWK4V16

SSP GROUP PLC (SSPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/17 07:33:06 am
682.95 GBp   +0.54%
2018SSP : shares fall on CEO departure even as FY results shine
RE
2018SSP GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
2018SSP GROUP PLC : annual sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SSP : Hopworks Urban Brewery Opens at Portland International Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:14am EST

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has opened Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) at Portland International Airport (PDX) on Concourse E. Founded in 2007 by Brewmaster, Christian Ettinger, HUB is the definitive, modern day craft brewer, creating world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices. SSP America and HUB have partnered on all aspects of the brewery's airport location since being awarded the contract in the summer of 2017.

'Craft beer is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest experience, making Hopworks a welcomed addition at Portland International Airport,' said Shane Andreasen, PDX business and properties director. 'We admire Hopworks' community values and their care for the environment, making them a great fit for PDX.'

'We fell in love with our planet while traveling the world in search of great beer,' said HUB brewmaster and founder, Christian Ettinger. 'As champions of sustainability, we couldn't be more honored to become beer ambassadors for the best brewing city on earth in the best airport in the country. We are so excited to welcome travelers to Portland with a cold pint of organic beer in our new, beautifully designed pub!'

Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally sourced, organic and Salmon Safe hops, HUB's 20-barrel brewery in Portland and seven-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 13,500 barrels of beer and cider a year. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

Designed by leading, architecture and retail design firm, MG2, Hopworks' Concourse E outpost brings a fun, only-in-Portland guest experience for PDX travelers. The centerstage, central bar features a full collection of Hopworks' seasonal and signature beers. Reclaimed wood and recycled tiling is used throughout while the innovative use of bicycle wheels adds interest and nods to the brand's environmental ethos.

Travelers are invited to kick back and relax over Hopworks' roster of eight brewer's-direct tap handles. From the award-winning, German-style Organic HUB Pilsner, to the Long Root Pale Ale brewed with sustainable wheat grass, the flagship Organic Hopworks IPA with organic NW regional hops and the semi-dry HUB Cider made with apples sourced entirely from the Northwest-there's a beautiful local beverage for every tastebud and passenger. Throughout the day, Hopworks' popular burgers, overstuffed sandwiches and oven fresh pizzas make great accompaniments to the local craft brews. Organic salads as well as Hopworks' famous house made pretzels and Brewer's Poutine offer guests further options.

SSP America is a long-term operator at PDX, and the opening of Hopworks is the latest example of the company's focus on bringing a 'taste of place' to North American airports. Scott Welding, vice president of business development, commented, 'Hopworks Urban Brewery promises to bring their 'beer as a force for good' to PDX, an Airport that is already focused on all that's good through customer experience, employee engagement, sustainability and serving as a community anchor. HUB is a testament to the essence of the Pacific Northwest and the thriving craft brewing industry here.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 12:13:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSP GROUP PLC
07:14aSSP : Hopworks Urban Brewery Opens at Portland International Airport
PU
03:39aSSP : First Quarter Trading Update
PU
01/16SSP : America Celebrates Opening of Six New Restaurants at PHX
PU
01/11French caterer Elior wants bids for Areas by end-January - sources
RE
01/07SSP : opens first Burger King at Edinburgh Airport
PU
2018SSP : Canada offers passengers a true taste of Toronto with three new restaurant..
AQ
2018SSP : celebrates Spanish success with opening of new units in Madrid and Barcelo..
PU
2018SSP : America Opens New Food & Beverage Contract at Los Angeles International Ai..
PU
2018SSP : Enters South American Market with Brazilian Airport F&B Concessions
AQ
2018SSP : to Enter South America with Two New Contracts in Brazil
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 732 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 406 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 23,66
P/E ratio 2020 21,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 3 172 M
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC4.93%4 084
ARAMARK7.01%7 669
BID CORPORATION LTD1.66%6 558
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC10.05%4 701
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.08%3 542
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD5.15%3 254
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.