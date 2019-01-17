SSP : Hopworks Urban Brewery Opens at Portland International Airport

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has opened Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) at Portland International Airport (PDX) on Concourse E. Founded in 2007 by Brewmaster, Christian Ettinger, HUB is the definitive, modern day craft brewer, creating world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices. SSP America and HUB have partnered on all aspects of the brewery's airport location since being awarded the contract in the summer of 2017.

'Craft beer is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest experience, making Hopworks a welcomed addition at Portland International Airport,' said Shane Andreasen, PDX business and properties director. 'We admire Hopworks' community values and their care for the environment, making them a great fit for PDX.'

'We fell in love with our planet while traveling the world in search of great beer,' said HUB brewmaster and founder, Christian Ettinger. 'As champions of sustainability, we couldn't be more honored to become beer ambassadors for the best brewing city on earth in the best airport in the country. We are so excited to welcome travelers to Portland with a cold pint of organic beer in our new, beautifully designed pub!'

Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally sourced, organic and Salmon Safe hops, HUB's 20-barrel brewery in Portland and seven-barrel brewery in Vancouver, produce 13,500 barrels of beer and cider a year. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks is the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest.

Designed by leading, architecture and retail design firm, MG2, Hopworks' Concourse E outpost brings a fun, only-in-Portland guest experience for PDX travelers. The centerstage, central bar features a full collection of Hopworks' seasonal and signature beers. Reclaimed wood and recycled tiling is used throughout while the innovative use of bicycle wheels adds interest and nods to the brand's environmental ethos.

Travelers are invited to kick back and relax over Hopworks' roster of eight brewer's-direct tap handles. From the award-winning, German-style Organic HUB Pilsner, to the Long Root Pale Ale brewed with sustainable wheat grass, the flagship Organic Hopworks IPA with organic NW regional hops and the semi-dry HUB Cider made with apples sourced entirely from the Northwest-there's a beautiful local beverage for every tastebud and passenger. Throughout the day, Hopworks' popular burgers, overstuffed sandwiches and oven fresh pizzas make great accompaniments to the local craft brews. Organic salads as well as Hopworks' famous house made pretzels and Brewer's Poutine offer guests further options.

SSP America is a long-term operator at PDX, and the opening of Hopworks is the latest example of the company's focus on bringing a 'taste of place' to North American airports. Scott Welding, vice president of business development, commented, 'Hopworks Urban Brewery promises to bring their 'beer as a force for good' to PDX, an Airport that is already focused on all that's good through customer experience, employee engagement, sustainability and serving as a community anchor. HUB is a testament to the essence of the Pacific Northwest and the thriving craft brewing industry here.'