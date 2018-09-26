Log in
SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BFWK4V16

SSP GROUP PLC (SSPG)
My previous session
09/25 05:35:13 pm
716 GBp   +0.70%
OFFRE

SSP : Pre Close Trading Update

09/26/2018 | 08:11am CEST

LEI: 213800QGNIWTXFMENJ24

26 September 2018

Pre Close Trading Update

SSP Group plc, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, announces a pre close trading update, ahead of its financial year ending 30 September 2018, covering the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.

Trading in the fourth quarter has been in line with our expectations, with like-for-like sales growth continuing at a similar level to that seen in the third quarter. Our expectations for like-for-like sales growth in the full year remain unchanged at between 2% and 3%. Like-for-like sales growth has been driven largely by increased passenger numbers in the air sector. Trading in the rail sector has remained soft during the year.

Net contract gains for the full year are expected to be around the top end of the previously announced range of 4.5% - 5.0%. Net contract gains have continued to be driven by strong growth in North America and on-going progress in the Rest of the World.

The acquisitions of TFS in India and Stockheim are performing well and are expected to add approximately 1.5% to revenue in the full year.

Outlook

Looking forward, whilst a degree of uncertainty always exists around passenger numbers in the short term, we are well placed to continue to benefit from the structural growth opportunities in our markets and to create further shareholder value.

Currency

Trading results from outside the UK are converted into Sterling at the average exchange rates for the period. Our estimate of the overall impact on revenue of the movement of foreign currencies (principally the Euro, US Dollar, Swedish Krona, and Norwegian Krone) during the full year 2018 compared to the 2017 average is expected to be just under -2%.

2018 Full Year Results Announcement

The Group's results for the year ending 30 September 2018 are expected to be released on 21 November 2018.

CONTACTS

Investor and analyst enquiries

Sarah John, Director of Investor Relations, SSP Group plc

+44 (0) 203 714 5251; E-mail: sarah.john@ssp-intl.com

Media enquiries

Peter Ogden / Lisa Kavanagh, Powerscourt

+44 (0) 207 250 1446; E-mail: ssp@powerscourt-group.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

About SSP

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants,

bars, cafés, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service

stations and other leisure locations. With over 50 years of experience, today we have nearly 37,000

employees, serving approximately a million customers every day. We have business at approximately 140 airports and 280 rail stations, and operate more than 2,500 units in over 30 countries around the world.

SSP operates an extensive portfolio of more than 450 international, national, and local brands. Among

these are local heroes such as MASH in Copenhagen, James Martin Kitchen in London, and Hung's

Delicacies in Hong Kong. Our range also includes proprietary brands created for the travel sector

including Upper Crust, Le Grand Comptoir and Ritazza, as well as international names such as Burger King, Starbucks, Hard Rock Café and YO! Sushi. We also create stunning bespoke concepts such as Five Borough Food Hall in JFK, New York and Walter at Zurich.

www.foodtravelexperts.com

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:15 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 551 M
EBIT 2018 191 M
Net income 2018 122 M
Debt 2018 324 M
Yield 2018 1,38%
P/E ratio 2018 28,57
P/E ratio 2019 25,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 3 322 M
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,71  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC6.11%4 376
ARAMARK0.77%10 544
BID CORPORATION LTD0.88%7 085
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC31.51%4 894
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD22.29%3 119
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD3.80%2 911
