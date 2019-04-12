SSP : US$199.5m and ?58.5m US Debt Private Placement

LEI: 213800QGNIWTXFMENJ24

12 April 2019

SSP GROUP PLC

US$199.5m and €58.5m US Debt Private Placement

SSP ('SSP' or 'the Group'), a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, announces the successful signing of a US$199.5m and €58.5m issue of US Private Placement notes ('Notes'). The Notes will be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSP Group plc and guaranteed by SSP Group plc and two other wholly-owned Group subsidiaries.

The Notes, which represent SSP's second issue in the US Debt Private Placement market, following its inaugural issue in 2018, carry a fixed rate of interest and will be issued in two stages in July 2019 and December 2019 in four series as set out below:

Amount US$66.5m US$66.5m US$66.5m €58.5m Coupon 4.06%, 4.25% 4.35% 2.11% Issue July 2019 December 2019 December 2019 July 2019 Maturity July 2026 December 2027 December 2029 July 2031

Proceeds from the Notes will largely be used for the repayment of existing indebtedness, with any remainder being used for general corporate purposes. The issue of the Notes will allow the Group to continue to diversify its sources of debt financing and extend its debt maturity profile out to 2031.

