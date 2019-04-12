Log in
SSP : US$199.5m and ?58.5m US Debt Private Placement

04/12/2019 | 03:13am EDT

LEI: 213800QGNIWTXFMENJ24

12 April 2019

SSP GROUP PLC

US$199.5m and €58.5m US Debt Private Placement

SSP ('SSP' or 'the Group'), a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, announces the successful signing of a US$199.5m and €58.5m issue of US Private Placement notes ('Notes'). The Notes will be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSP Group plc and guaranteed by SSP Group plc and two other wholly-owned Group subsidiaries.

The Notes, which represent SSP's second issue in the US Debt Private Placement market, following its inaugural issue in 2018, carry a fixed rate of interest and will be issued in two stages in July 2019 and December 2019 in four series as set out below:

Amount

US$66.5m

US$66.5m

US$66.5m

€58.5m

Coupon

4.06%,

4.25%

4.35%

2.11%

Issue

July 2019

December 2019

December 2019

July 2019

Maturity

July 2026

December 2027

December 2029

July 2031

Proceeds from the Notes will largely be used for the repayment of existing indebtedness, with any remainder being used for general corporate purposes. The issue of the Notes will allow the Group to continue to diversify its sources of debt financing and extend its debt maturity profile out to 2031.

CONTACTS:

Peter Ogden / Lisa Kavanagh

Powerscourt

+44 (0) 207 250 1446

E-mail: ssp@powerscourt-group.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

About SSP

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafés, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. With over 50 years of experience, today we have more than 37,000 employees, serving approximately one and a half million customers every day. We have business at approximately 140 airports and 280 rail stations, and operate more than 2,600 units in 33 countries around the world.

SSP operates an extensive portfolio of more than 500 international, national, and local brands. Among these are local heroes such as Brioche Doree in Paris, LEON in London, and Hung's Delicacies in Hong Kong. Our range also includes proprietary brands created for the travel sector including Upper Crust, Cabin Bar and Ritazza, as well as international names such as M&S, Burger King, Starbucks, Jamie's Deli and YO! Sushi. We also create stunning bespoke concepts such as Five Borough Food Hall in JFK, New York and Norgesglasset Bar in Oslo Airport.

www.foodtravelexperts.com

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:12:05 UTC
