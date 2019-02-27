Log in
SSP : opens first Burger King in mainland Greece at Athens International Airport

02/27/2019 | 08:45am EST

SSP, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, opened the first Burger King in mainland Greece at Athens International Airport on 20th December 2018.

The launch of the 526m² unit will see SSP bring Burger King's famous flame-grilled Whoppers to more than 24.1 million passengers at Athens International Airport, which saw an 11% rise in visitor numbers last year.

Mark Angela, CCO of SSP Group and CEO of SSP EEME, said; 'We're delighted to be bringing Burger King to mainland Greece for the first time. We've been working closely with Athens International Airport to get the brand exactly right for passengers, and we're certain that this internationally renowned name will prove very popular with travellers flying in and out of Athens International Airport. It has been great to be building on our relationship with the brand, and we're now looking at further opportunities.'

George Eleftherakos, chief development officer of Athens International Airport, commented: 'We are excited about the opening of the new Burger King restaurant at Athens International Airport. Hosting in our facilities the first outlet of this highly recognised brand in Athens is a particularly important development. Situated in our central observation deck, the restaurant is accessible to all airport visitors and is expected to attract many passengers, guests and brand followers. The Burger King at Athens International Airport is certain to become the new success story in our catering sector.'

David Shear, president of Burger King in EMEA, said: 'We are very excited to work with SSP to bring the Burger King brand to Athens. This new restaurant opening illustrates our commitment to serving more guests around the world our famous flame-grilled WHOPPER® sandwiches and other delicious products.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 13:44:07 UTC
