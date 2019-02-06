Log in
SSP GROUP PLC
News

SSP : opens healthy eating concept dean&david at Düsseldorf Central Station

02/06/2019

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has partnered with fresh food experts dean&david to expand the range of healthy eating options for travellers at Düsseldorf Central Station.

The new dean&david restaurant is now open close to platform 7 at Düsseldorf station. The 100 square metre outlet operates from 6am to 10pm daily and provides a comfortable and stylish environment for passengers, with seating for up to 40 people.

With its 'Fresh to Eat!' philosophy, dean&david uses only the finest ingredients to create healthy and nutritious meals that can be tailored to customers' individual preferences. The menu, which changes every day, includes made-to-order salads, Asian curries, soups, hand-twisted wraps, grilled sandwiches and flatbreads, which are available to eat in or take away. Passengers at Düsseldorf will also have the opportunity to try dean&david's new Good Life Bowls, a warm dish containing quinoa, carefully selected superfoods and fresh vegetables.

David Baumgartner, founder and CEO of dean&david, said: 'For vegans or for meat lovers, our menu offers great options, with numerous vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free dishes. All our meals are developed with the utmost care.'

dean&david will join SSP's existing portfolio of leading brands at Düsseldorf Central Station, which includes BackWerk, Edeka, Kamps, Pizza Hut, Food of Asia, Sushi Factory, Brezelbub, Ida & Frida, Meister Bock, and the Schiffchen restaurant. SSP also operates a dean&david unit at Vienna Airport and is hoping to expand the partnership to other train and airport locations.

Jan Kamp, director business development & properties at SSP Germany, said: 'Through our selection of bakeries, locally-renowned restaurants and international brands, we already provide a broad gastronomic range at Düsseldorf station. With more travellers now looking for healthy, nutritious food options and variety in their dining options, dean&david is another perfect addition to our offer.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:34:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
