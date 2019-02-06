SSP : opens healthy eating concept dean&david at Düsseldorf Central Station

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has partnered with fresh food experts dean&david to expand the range of healthy eating options for travellers at Düsseldorf Central Station.

The new dean&david restaurant is now open close to platform 7 at Düsseldorf station. The 100 square metre outlet operates from 6am to 10pm daily and provides a comfortable and stylish environment for passengers, with seating for up to 40 people.

With its 'Fresh to Eat!' philosophy, dean&david uses only the finest ingredients to create healthy and nutritious meals that can be tailored to customers' individual preferences. The menu, which changes every day, includes made-to-order salads, Asian curries, soups, hand-twisted wraps, grilled sandwiches and flatbreads, which are available to eat in or take away. Passengers at Düsseldorf will also have the opportunity to try dean&david's new Good Life Bowls, a warm dish containing quinoa, carefully selected superfoods and fresh vegetables.

David Baumgartner, founder and CEO of dean&david, said: 'For vegans or for meat lovers, our menu offers great options, with numerous vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free dishes. All our meals are developed with the utmost care.'

dean&david will join SSP's existing portfolio of leading brands at Düsseldorf Central Station, which includes BackWerk, Edeka, Kamps, Pizza Hut, Food of Asia, Sushi Factory, Brezelbub, Ida & Frida, Meister Bock, and the Schiffchen restaurant. SSP also operates a dean&david unit at Vienna Airport and is hoping to expand the partnership to other train and airport locations.

Jan Kamp, director business development & properties at SSP Germany, said: 'Through our selection of bakeries, locally-renowned restaurants and international brands, we already provide a broad gastronomic range at Düsseldorf station. With more travellers now looking for healthy, nutritious food options and variety in their dining options, dean&david is another perfect addition to our offer.'