SSP : America Celebrates the Flying Saucer's Landing at DFW

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has celebrated the opening of the Flying Saucer at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's (DFW) Terminal D.

Harnessing the country's unquenchable thirst for quality craft beer, local restauranteur, Shannon Wynne, opened the original Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Fort Worth in 1995. With an emphasis on quality and choice, the concept perfectly mirrored the country's burgeoning craft beer movement and immediately took off. Flying Saucer is on a mission to not only serve the best artisan brews from across the globe, but also to inform and instruct on what beer should taste like, smell like and be presented. Their goal is to present beers in a way that would make the brewers proud. Flying Saucer can be found in 15 different cities across six states.

At DFW's Terminal D, the Flying Saucer invites passengers into an immersive, modern craft beer experience. Uniquely presented over two levels, the lower level space serves as a full service gastropub and, the upper level, offers a full service bar with live music performances. A rotating roster of 40 draught tap handles can be found both upstairs and downstairs with an additional 52 brand options offered by the bottle. For hungry travelers, the Flying Saucer offers a range of shareable plates, hamburgers, tacos, fish and chips, as well as regionally-sourced specialty bratwursts.

Kyle Phillips, SSP America's Senior Director, Business Development commented, 'Dallas Fort Worth and North Texas welcomes the world at DFW. The Flying Saucer offers passengers a true, only-in-DFW, authentic local experience. Featuring a formidable range of beers, rarely seen in an airport location, as well as live music performances from leading local and regional musicians, these two wholly unique concepts deliver a sense of place bar none. SSP America is proud to partner with and showcase the country's very best local brands.'