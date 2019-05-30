Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 06:18:27 am
673.5 GBp   +0.37%
05:59aSSP : America Celebrates the Flying Saucer's Landing at DFW
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSP : America Celebrates the Flying Saucer's Landing at DFW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 05:59am EDT

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has celebrated the opening of the Flying Saucer at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport's (DFW) Terminal D.

Harnessing the country's unquenchable thirst for quality craft beer, local restauranteur, Shannon Wynne, opened the original Flying Saucer Draught Emporium in Fort Worth in 1995. With an emphasis on quality and choice, the concept perfectly mirrored the country's burgeoning craft beer movement and immediately took off. Flying Saucer is on a mission to not only serve the best artisan brews from across the globe, but also to inform and instruct on what beer should taste like, smell like and be presented. Their goal is to present beers in a way that would make the brewers proud. Flying Saucer can be found in 15 different cities across six states.

At DFW's Terminal D, the Flying Saucer invites passengers into an immersive, modern craft beer experience. Uniquely presented over two levels, the lower level space serves as a full service gastropub and, the upper level, offers a full service bar with live music performances. A rotating roster of 40 draught tap handles can be found both upstairs and downstairs with an additional 52 brand options offered by the bottle. For hungry travelers, the Flying Saucer offers a range of shareable plates, hamburgers, tacos, fish and chips, as well as regionally-sourced specialty bratwursts.

Kyle Phillips, SSP America's Senior Director, Business Development commented, 'Dallas Fort Worth and North Texas welcomes the world at DFW. The Flying Saucer offers passengers a true, only-in-DFW, authentic local experience. Featuring a formidable range of beers, rarely seen in an airport location, as well as live music performances from leading local and regional musicians, these two wholly unique concepts deliver a sense of place bar none. SSP America is proud to partner with and showcase the country's very best local brands.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSP GROUP PLC
05:59aSSP : America Celebrates the Flying Saucer's Landing at DFW
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 736 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 447 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 23,64
P/E ratio 2020 21,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 2 984 M
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC3.65%3 770
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%19 018
ARAMARK13.01%7 819
SSP GROUP PLC--.--%3 864
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-12.85%3 824
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD16.49%3 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About