SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
06/04 06:36:10 am
666.5 GBp   -0.22%
06:05aSSP : America Opens Local Brunch Favorite, Sweet Maple, at SFO
PU
05/30SSP : America Celebrates the Flying Saucer's Landing at DFW
PU
SSP : America Opens Local Brunch Favorite, Sweet Maple, at SFO

06/04/2019 | 06:05am EDT

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has opened Sweet Maple at San Francisco International Airport's (SFO) Terminal 2. Sweet Maple follows the opening of The Manufactory Food Hall, which opened in SFO's International Terminal earlier this year.

Serving San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights community since 2010, Sweet Maple serves classic American dishes with a touch of Asian influence. Ranked among the top breakfast and brunch destinations in San Francisco, Sweet Maple is popular with locals and food tourists alike-thanks, in part, to one of the city's most Instagrammed dishes-Millionaire's Bacon. A former scientist, Sweet Maple owner, Steven Choi, applied his molecular magic into developing a dish that has spawned worldwide cult following.

A famous local dish featured in regional, national and even global newspapers and television programs, the extra-thick, brown sugar glazed bacon is cooked low and slow with scientific precision. But it's not just the Millionaire's Bacon that's a hit-Steven also applies his scientific knowledge to all menu items, ensuring a perfect plate of deliciousness is served each and every time. From the Corn Flake crusted 'Crunch' French Toast, Frisco Burgers, Stonepot Rice, salads, sandwiches and paninis, to Sweet Maple's signature Mimosas, Bloody Marys and freshly pulled coffees, travelers will now enjoy a true taste of the region in SFO's Terminal 2.

'We are delighted and proud to join forces with SSP to bring Sweet Maple to SFO. Millionaire's Bacon has been named one of the must have dishes to try in San Francisco and Sweet Maple SFO would be a perfect place to do just that.'

Paul Loupakos, Vice President, Business Development noted, 'SSP America is delighted to bring one of San Francisco's favorite breakfast and brunch spots to SFO. For Terminal 2, Sweet Maple brings a leading, Bay Area community restaurateur who has put Sweet Maple on the culinary world map. Visitors and locals alike seek out Sweet Maple for its memorable food and warm hospitality. Now passengers can visit Sweet Maple and enjoy the famous Millionaire's Bacon whenever they fly through SFO.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:04:02 UTC
