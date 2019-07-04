Log in
SSP : Pret A Manger to open first shops in Switzerland in partnership with SSP

07/04/2019 | 07:18am EDT

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, Flughafen Zürich AG and Pret A Manager ('Pret') are celebrating Pret's entry into the Swiss market. For the first time Pret is bringing its menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffees to Switzerland.

Four Pret shops opened at Zurich Airport on 3rd and 4th July and are located airside in Gates B, D and E, as well as landside in the Airport Shopping area.

The shops will offer Pret's classic menu of delicious sandwiches, protein-based salads, colourful wraps, baguettes, croissants and sweet treats alongside juices, smoothies, organic coffees and teas. Using carefully sourced ingredients, Pret's fresh food will be prepared every day by teams in a dedicated Pret kitchen located at the airport. The menu includes a range of veggie, vegan and meat dishes, alongside breakfast, lunch and evening options.

Stefan Gross, Chief Commercial Officer of Flughafen Zürich AG, said; 'Zurich Airport is not only an international travel hub, but it is also a one-of-a-kind culinary destination. Travelers can discover a variety of flavours from around the world. Pret perfectly meets the demands of our customers and will entice them with delicious, freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and more in four shops.'

Dr. Oliver Dörschuck, CEO of SSP DACH and FRABEL, said; 'We are proud to bring Pret, an expert for freshly prepared food, to Zurich Airport. Pret is a strong international partner for us and well received by customers around the world. We're looking forward to providing travellers at Zurich Airport with a range of delicious dishes and organic coffees that can be enjoyed when on the go.'

Michael Haley, Partnerships Managing Director at Pret, said; 'Opening shops in Switzerland with our partner SSP is a new step for Pret and one we're excited to explore. We're looking forward to meeting our new customers and working with a variety of local suppliers to bring our menu of freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, hot dishes and organic coffees to Zurich Airport.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:17:03 UTC
