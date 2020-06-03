Log in
SSP Group plc    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
06/03 07:55:40 am
315.8 GBX   +3.41%
07:39aSSP : Travel food firm SSP boasts liquidity as virus harms sales
RE
04:25aLondon stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism
RE
05/29SSP GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SSP : Travel food firm SSP boasts liquidity as virus harms sales

06/03/2020 | 07:39am EDT

By Tanishaa Nadkar

British travel food group SSP said store closures due the coronavirus cut its first-half sales by up to 150 million pounds and swung it into a loss, but it had sufficient liquidity to ride out the crisis even if shops stay shut this year.

SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets in airports worldwide, launched a shares for dividend deal on Wednesday aimed at having shareholders reinvest this year's payout of up to 26.8 million pounds in the company to enhance liquidity.

The company said sales at May-end were running about 95% below last year.

However, the Upper Crust and Ritazza owner has raised 550 million pounds from Britain's emergency funding scheme and a share issue, sending shares up 3.5% at 316 pence by 1043 GMT.

It expects a monthly operating cash burn of between 25 million pounds and 30 million pounds by the final quarter if sales remain at current levels until the end of the financial year.

"We believe SSP is an attractive way to play the recovery in passenger air traffic," Stifel analyst Mark Irvine-Fortescue said, adding that 750 million pounds of liquidity leaves it well positioned to trade through a slow recovery in travel demand.

SSP said it will look to reopen units selectively in larger multi-unit locations to ensure it can operate profitably even with lower footfall.

SSP posted an underlying pretax loss of 10.7 million pounds, for the six months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 54.2 million pounds last year.

It estimated that the pandemic reduced operating profit by around 65 million pounds.

WH Smith, also a major travel retailer, said last month its revenue plunged 85% in April as sales at its airport and train station shops and kiosks were hit by travel restrictions.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SSP GROUP PLC 3.27% 313.4 Delayed Quote.-53.02%
WH SMITH PLC 4.82% 1194 Delayed Quote.-56.15%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 630 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
Net income 2020 -171 M -215 M -215 M
Net Debt 2020 621 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 630 M 2 044 M 2 052 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 40 647
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 490,33 GBp
Last Close Price 305,40 GBp
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Per Hermann Utnegaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC-53.02%2 044
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.23.48%26 429
ARAMARK-38.85%6 704
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-4.81%3 716
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.75%3 195
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.55%3 182
