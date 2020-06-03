Log in
SSP Group plc    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP : Travel food firm SSP swings to H1 loss from virus-led closures

06/03/2020 | 03:22am EDT

British travel food group SSP said on Wednesday that coronavirus-led store closures and travel restrictions reduced its first-half sales by up to 150 million pounds, as the company swung to an underlying pretax loss.

SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets in airports worldwide, also launched a shares for dividend deal aimed at having shareholders reinvest this year's payout of up to 26.8 million pounds in the company to enhance its liquidity.

Shares in the company were down 1.6% at 301.6 pence in early trade.

The owner of the Upper Crust and Ritazza brands has already raised a total of 550 million pounds from Britain's emergency funding scheme and a share issue.

It posted an underlying pretax loss of 10.7 million pounds, for the six months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 54.2 million pounds a year ago.

"We began to see a material impact on trading in our Asia Pacific region from the escalation of the virus in late January and throughout February, following which trading deteriorated rapidly across the entire Group during March," the company said.

The company, which has operations in 35 countries and over 550 brands, estimated that the pandemic reduced its first-half operating profit by around 65 million pounds.

Like-for-like sales were also down 8.4%.

The company said its approach to reopening units will be systematic and it will look to open units selectively in larger multi-unit locations which will ensure it can operate profitably even at lower levels of footfall.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 679 M 2 113 M 2 113 M
Net income 2020 -171 M -215 M -215 M
Net Debt 2020 615 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 630 M 2 044 M 2 052 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 40 647
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 498,00 GBp
Last Close Price 305,40 GBp
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Per Hermann Utnegaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC-53.02%2 044
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.23.48%26 429
ARAMARK-38.85%6 704
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-4.81%3 716
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.75%3 195
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.55%3 182
