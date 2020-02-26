Log in
SSP : Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

02/26/2020 | 10:58am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
SSP Group PLC - SSPG
Voting Results of Annual General Meeting
Released 15:35 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2439E
SSP Group PLC
26 February 2020

26 February 2020 LEI: 213800QGNIWTXFMENJ24

SSP Group plc (the 'Company')

Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on 26 February 2020

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting held at 11.00am on 26 February 2020 at Travers Smith LLP, 10 Snow Hill, London, EC1A 2AL was successfully concluded.

All Resolutions were duly passed by shareholders by way of a poll. The voting results are below and will also be available on the Company's website (www.foodtravelexperts.com).

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Total

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld

1. To receive the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with the Directors' report and the Auditors' report on those accounts

375,617,842

99.69%

1,168,968

0.31%

376,786,810

84.23%

4,956,601

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2019 (excluding Directors' Remuneration Policy)

217,989,435

68.96%

98,134,556

31.04%

316,123,991

70.66%

65,619,420

3. To approve the final dividend recommended by the Directors of 6.0 pence per share for the financial year ended 30 September 2019 and to declare it payable on 27 March 2020

381,742,109

100.00%

36

0.00%

381,742,145

85.33%

1,267

4. To re-elect Simon Smith as a Director of the Company

380,124,572

99.58%

1,617,573

0.42%

381,742,145

85.33%

1,267

5. To re-elect Jonathan Davies as a Director of the Company

378,865,768

99.25%

2,876,292

0.75%

381,742,060

85.33%

1,352

6. To re-elect Carolyn Bradley as a Director of the Company

373,009,156

98.83%

4,426,154

1.17%

377,435,310

84.37%

4,308,102

7. To re-elect Ian Dyson as a Director of the Company

316,495,081

95.83%

13,779,053

4.17%

330,274,134

73.83%

51,469,278

8. To re-elect Per Utnegaard as a Director of the Company

372,892,170

98.80%

4,543,140

1.20%

377,435,310

84.37%

4,308,102

9. To elect Mike Clasper as a Director of the Company

354,444,716

98.01%

7,201,041

1.99%

361,645,757

80.84%

20,097,655

10. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company

374,299,440

98.16%

7,027,458

1.84%

381,326,898

85.24%

416,513

11. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor

380,789,924

99.75%

952,060

0.25%

381,741,984

85.33%

1,428

12. To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and/or incur political expenditure

368,112,047

96.43%

13,616,369

3.57%

381,728,416

85.33%

13,615

13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

345,892,108

90.61%

35,838,457

9.39%

381,730,565

85.33%

12,847

14. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (General)

381,663,164

99.98%

67,768

0.02%

381,730,932

85.33%

12,480

15. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (Acquisition or Capital Investment)

371,845,355

97.41%

9,885,055

2.59%

381,730,410

85.33%

13,001

16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares

375,941,314

98.56%

5,485,842

1.44%

381,427,156

85.26%

316,255

17. That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

342,792,969

89.80%

38,938,117

10.20%

381,731,086

85.33%

12,326

Notes:

(1) Fulldetails of the resolutions are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 28 January 2020 (which is available on the Company's website at www.foodtravelexperts.com).

(2) Resolutions 1 to 13 were ordinary resolutions, requiring more than 50% of shareholders' votes to be cast in favour of the resolutions. Resolutions 14 to 17 were special resolutions, requiring at least 75% of shareholders' votes to be cast in favour of the resolutions.

(3) Votes 'For' include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(4) There were 447,356,585 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 263,499 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

(5) A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

(6) Copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will soon be available for inspection at www.Morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Resolution 2: Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report

The Board notes the outcome of the shareholder votes against Resolution 2 concerning the approval of the Company's Remuneration Report.

During FY18/19, we continued to develop our remuneration strategy and wrote to 75% of our shareholder base to understand their views on remuneration. We would like to thank our shareholders for their helpful and constructive input during the year. As noted in our latest Annual Report, following these discussions we made a number of improvements, and were pleased by the level of positive feedback received on changes to our forward-looking policies and disclosure. Whilst we are disappointed by the outcome of the vote, we remain keen to encourage an ongoing dialogue with our shareholders and value active participation in that process. We will work together with our shareholders on our new Remuneration Policy which is expected to be tabled for approval at our 2021 AGM, in line with the normal cycle for renewal.

An update on shareholder views and actions taken by the Company, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, will be published within the next six months with further information included in the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

For further information contact:

Helen Byrne

Company Secretary & General Counsel

+44 (0)207 543 3300

Investor and analyst enquiries

Sarah John

Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)203 714 5251

E-mail: sarah.john@ssp-intl.com


