SSP : enhances F&B offer at London Euston with Tortilla and Starbucks openings

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, is opening outlets from two much-loved brands, Tortilla and Starbucks, at London Euston in early December.

The new Tortilla unit will be the brand's first in a travel location. Tortilla is the UK's largest fast casual Mexican restaurant chain, launched by two Californians in 2007 after a four-year search across London to find the burritos and tacos they'd experienced in San Francisco: the self-proclaimed burrito capital of the world. Fillings such as pollo asado, carnitas and salsa roja are served with Californian-inspired extras including black beans, lime-cilantro rice and freshly chopped jalapeños.

The new Starbucks is located on the station's expansive balcony, giving customers views across the hustle and bustle of the station. It will be Starbucks largest store at a Network Rail station. The store will offer comfortable seating and free wi-fi so customers can relax in-store while enjoying a delicious cup of coffee. Starbucks will offer a full range of high-quality whole bean coffees, premium teas and fine pastries and light meals.

Andy Webb, business development director of SSP UK & Ireland, said; 'We're delighted to have added high-street favourite Tortilla to our list of brand partners. This new unit, alongside a bigger and better Starbucks, will be exciting new additions to the food and beverage offer at Euston, and we're confident they will be well-received by travellers passing through the station as well as those who live and work in the area.'