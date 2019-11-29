Log in
SSP : strengthens Tai Cheong Bakery partnership with new Taipei City Hall Station outlet

0
11/29/2019 | 06:23am EST

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has extended its partnership with popular Hong Kong brand Tai Cheong Bakery with the opening of a new unit at Taipei City Hall Station.

Established in 1954, Tai Cheong Bakery offers customers a selection of traditional baked goods including Chinese donuts and the brand's famous egg tarts, whose fans include former Governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten.

Tai Cheong has more than 20 stores across Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. SSP currently operates the Tai Cheong outlet at Taoyuan Airport and also introduced the brand to Banqiao Station in New Taipei.

The Tai Cheong Bakery unit is located close to the entrance in the main food and shopping zone of Taipei City Hall Station, which is Taipei's third busiest station and welcomes more than 60,000 commuters every day. It is also SSP's first rail food and beverage outlet in the Xinyi district, which is home to the Taipei City Government and Taipei City Council.

The outlet has been adapted to best suit the busy commuter environment, with a new automated system that has streamlined the production of Tai Cheong Bakery's egg tarts. The machinery is capable of producing up to 6,000 egg tarts a day, enabling staff to meet strong demand for the treats from customers.

Commenting on the latest opening, Mark Angela, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said: 'Following our successful introduction of Tai Cheong Bakery to Banqiao Station, we're very pleased to be expanding our partnership with the opening of this new outlet at Taipei City Hall Station. Tai Cheong Bakery has wide appeal among local customers in Taiwan and across Asia Pacific, and we're now exploring new opportunities to introduce it to more travel hubs in this dynamic region.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:22:04 UTC
