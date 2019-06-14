SSP : to take over operations of Jamie Oliver restaurants at Gatwick Airport

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has taken over operations of the three Jamie Oliver food and beverage units at Gatwick Airport.

All 250 members of staff who work across the Jamie Oliver's Diner, Jamie's Italian and Jamie's Coffee Lounge at Gatwick Airport have transferred to SSP as part of the agreement.

Simon Smith, CEO of SSP Group, said: 'We're delighted to be expanding our partnership with Jamie Oliver, especially as we already operate 12 Jamie Oliver units in Austria, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain, and have further units planned in Brazil and Bahrain. Jamie's cafes and restaurants are much loved by customers all around the world, so we're very excited to be adding the brand to our UK portfolio and increasing our presence at Gatwick Airport.'