Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSP : to take over operations of Jamie Oliver restaurants at Gatwick Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 06:34am EDT

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has taken over operations of the three Jamie Oliver food and beverage units at Gatwick Airport.

All 250 members of staff who work across the Jamie Oliver's Diner, Jamie's Italian and Jamie's Coffee Lounge at Gatwick Airport have transferred to SSP as part of the agreement.

Simon Smith, CEO of SSP Group, said: 'We're delighted to be expanding our partnership with Jamie Oliver, especially as we already operate 12 Jamie Oliver units in Austria, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain, and have further units planned in Brazil and Bahrain. Jamie's cafes and restaurants are much loved by customers all around the world, so we're very excited to be adding the brand to our UK portfolio and increasing our presence at Gatwick Airport.'

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSP GROUP PLC
06:34aSSP : to take over operations of Jamie Oliver restaurants at Gatwick Airport
PU
06/10SSP : brings six food and beverage units including Jamie's Deli to Malaga Costa ..
AQ
06/07SSP : brings six food and beverage units including Jamie's Deli to Malaga Costa ..
PU
06/04SSP : America Opens Local Brunch Favorite, Sweet Maple, at SFO
PU
05/30SSP : America Celebrates the Flying Saucer's Landing at DFW
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 736 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 452 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 23,85
P/E ratio 2020 21,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 3 012 M
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,29  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC0.71%3 765
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%18 631
ARAMARK19.16%8 502
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-9.35%3 855
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD14.80%3 503
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.26%3 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About