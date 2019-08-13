SSP : America & Briggo Team Up to Enhance the Airport Experience for Travelers

Robotic Technology Delivers Added Benefit for Travelers Who Want Fast, Gourmet Coffee 24/7

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, announces an exclusive agreement with Briggo Coffee, ranked on Fast Company's 2019 World's Most Innovative Companies list for its innovative coffee solution. The SSP America and Briggo agreement officially launches a fresh initiative to introduce the kiosk concept to U.S. and Canadian airports as a way to enhance the airport experience.

While ordering ahead from the Briggo mobile app or on the Coffee Haus touchscreens, travelers can customize their flavored latte, cappuccino or other gourmet hot and iced coffee and tea drinks. Using the precision and efficiency of Briggo's robotic technology, drinks are crafted within minutes from custom whole-bean blends, fresh dairy and gourmet syrups at a rate of up to 100 cups per hour.

'The SSP America team is passionate about bringing cool, authentic brands to airports,' commented Pat Murray, Executive Vice President, at SSP America. 'Briggo delivers serious innovation to brewing coffee we believe will enhance the traveler's experience. It's quick and the quality is impeccable. We think airports are going to find Briggo an excellent addition to their retail landscape given its small footprint, minimal requirements and turnkey installation.'

Ideal as an additional feature for high-traffic locations where quality and convenience are in high demand, Briggo's Coffee Haus features its own Briggo Blend of high-altitude arabica beans. In addition to the Briggo Blend, SSP America and Briggo will also work with airport teams to select local brands to showcase in their Coffee Hauses. The fully-automated kiosks can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

'This ground-breaking partnership will allow us to significantly increase the speed and scale at which we enable access to specialty coffee in airports,' said Briggo Chief Executive Officer Kevin Nater. 'SSP America embodies the same innovative spirit and commitment to quality, consistency and convenience which our award-winning team strives for every day. Together we will empower passengers to create their perfect cups of connected coffee 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.'