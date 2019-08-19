SSP : launches Tai Cheong Bakery and Archipelago Craft Brew House at Changi Airport Singapore

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has brought an Asian high street favourite, Tai Cheong Bakery, and Archipelago Craft Brew House, a bespoke concept developed with one of Singapore's finest breweries, to Changi Airport.

The new Tai Cheong Bakery unit launched landside at Changi Airport's Terminal 3. Established in 1954, Tai Cheong Bakery is one of Hong Kong's most popular traditional bakeries with more than 20 outlets across Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. The brand is well-known locally for its selection of Asian-style baked goods and pastries, including its famous Chinese donuts and egg tarts, and the new unit has been tailored to meet the needs of the busy airport environment, with a takeaway counter allowing customers to quickly 'grab and go'. This is now the second Tai Cheong Bakery operated by SSP across two countries.

Archipelago Craft Brew House is a new concept developed in partnership between SSP and the Archipelago Brewery by Asia Pacific Brewery, which has been creating handcrafted, speciality beers in Singapore since 2006. The Terminal 2 airside bar serves Archipelago Brewery's range of award-winning craft beers, including Singapore Blonde Ale and Bohemian Lager. The range of beers will change every six to eight months, and are stored in an on-site see-through cold room to ensure customers receive the freshest possible pint.

Mark Angela, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said; 'We're delighted to be working with Tai Cheong Bakery and Archipelago Brewery to further improve our F&B offer at Changi Airport. Both brands have a strong heritage and are highly regarded by local customers, and their use of original recipes and flavours will create a true sense of place among international travellers looking for truly authentic experiences.'

Andy Hewson, Managing Director of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, said; 'As a pioneer of the craft beer movement in Southeast Asia since 2006, Archipelago Brewery has been growing our presence by consistently developing new product innovations that won over a legion of fans with evolving palates. We are very excited to extend our presence by partnering with SSP to debut the first Archipelago Concept Bar at Changi Airport by offering tourists a wide range of freshly brewed beers with an unexpected twist of local flavours set to revolutionise the craft beer choices there!'

Teo Chew Hoon, Group Senior Vice President for Airside Concessions at Changi Airport Group, said; 'SSP continues to wow Changi Airport's passengers with their innovative concepts and offerings. Their new Archipelago Bar takes passenger experience to a new level as they marry their unique craft beer flavours together with Singapore's signature salted egg yolk offerings, creating an all-new blend of tastes for locals and visitors to enjoy. We look forward to even more exciting partnerships with SSP.'