SSP : opens first ever BURGER KING® at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

SSP, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has opened the first ever BURGER KING®in a Belgian airport at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

The BURGER KING® is located airside on the mezzanine level of the Espace Food Court. Spanning 80m2, the restaurant has more than 250 seats and a team of 20 serving passengers from 10:30 to 21:30 daily.

Kevin Derycke, CEO of Burger Brands Belgium, said: 'Opening a restaurant in the heart of an airport has always been a goal with special significance for the BURGER KING® brand. We look forward to offering the 25,000 people that come through Charleroi every day the chance to enjoy the famous WHOPPER®.'

Gérard d'Onofrio, Managing Director of SSP France and Benelux, said: 'We are delighted to join forces with Burger Brands Belgium and Brussels South Charleroi Airport to launch this concept. We look forward to introducing BURGER KING® to airport travellers in Belgium.'

Philippe Verdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, said: 'We couldn't be more excited to be welcoming the first ever BURGER KING® to a Belgian airport. Thanks to our partnership with SSP, we will be doing much to improve the experience of our passengers while offering them a varied range of products. Our objective is to continue the development of Charleroi airport, working with partners that share our vision to provide an outstanding experience for our passengers.'

SSP operates Burger King in more than 100 air and rail travel locations in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Sweden, Egypt, Switzerland, Cyprus, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.