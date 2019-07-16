Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSP Group PLC    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSP : opens first ever BURGER KING® at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:10am EDT

SSP, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has opened the first ever BURGER KING®in a Belgian airport at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

The BURGER KING® is located airside on the mezzanine level of the Espace Food Court. Spanning 80m2, the restaurant has more than 250 seats and a team of 20 serving passengers from 10:30 to 21:30 daily.

Kevin Derycke, CEO of Burger Brands Belgium, said: 'Opening a restaurant in the heart of an airport has always been a goal with special significance for the BURGER KING® brand. We look forward to offering the 25,000 people that come through Charleroi every day the chance to enjoy the famous WHOPPER®.'

Gérard d'Onofrio, Managing Director of SSP France and Benelux, said: 'We are delighted to join forces with Burger Brands Belgium and Brussels South Charleroi Airport to launch this concept. We look forward to introducing BURGER KING® to airport travellers in Belgium.'

Philippe Verdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, said: 'We couldn't be more excited to be welcoming the first ever BURGER KING® to a Belgian airport. Thanks to our partnership with SSP, we will be doing much to improve the experience of our passengers while offering them a varied range of products. Our objective is to continue the development of Charleroi airport, working with partners that share our vision to provide an outstanding experience for our passengers.'

SSP operates Burger King in more than 100 air and rail travel locations in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Sweden, Egypt, Switzerland, Cyprus, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSP GROUP PLC
05:10aSSP : opens first ever BURGER KING® at Brussels South Charleroi Airport
PU
05/28SSP : Pret A Manger to open first shops in Belgium in partnership with SSP
PU
05/28SSP : opens 10 food and beverage units at Trondheim Airport
PU
05/22SSP : expands presence at Bremen Airport
PU
05/22SSP : Chef Tereza Paim's new restaurant to open at Salvador Bahia Airport
PU
05/22SSP : DFA Brazil to open a selection of restaurants at Salvador Bahia Airport
PU
05/22SSP : Director - Change in Details
PU
05/20SSP : partners with Michelin Star bistro Jardin de Jade at Hong Kong Internation..
PU
05/16SSP : tees up new Par + Eagle bar and kitchen at Glasgow Prestwick Airport
PU
04/25SSP : completes the purchase of 49% stake in Indian joint venture
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 737 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 464 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 3 036 M
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,23  GBP
Last Close Price 6,87  GBP
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC3 761
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%22 532
ARAMARK25.82%8 997
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-11.41%3 811
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD12.05%3 520
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD-10.81%3 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About