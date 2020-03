SSR Mining : Announces Temporary Suspension of Seabee Gold Operation

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that its Seabee Gold Operation ("Seabee") is undertaking a voluntary suspension of operations due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Seabee workforce.

Seabee will be placed into temporary care and maintenance until April 30, 2020. SSR Mining will continue to assess public health and government circumstances to determine whether to restart Seabee or extend the care and maintenance period. In the interim, we will continue managing required activities to ensure the safety of our employees, the environment, and to enable operational readiness when the suspension is lifted.

"In these challenging times, more than anything else our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees, their families and their communities," said Paul Benson, President and CEO. "The decision to temporarily suspend operations at Seabee was made considering the specific and unique circumstances at Seabee, a remote fly-in, fly-out northern Saskatchewan operation."

SSR Mining will continue to engage with local health authorities and relevant stakeholders to safely move workers at Seabee off site and back to their home communities.

Our company-wide response to the COVID-19 virus is being managed within the framework of preparedness protocols and contingency plans developed by SSR Mining's Crisis Management Team. These plans include individual site management controls, emergency medical preparedness, and working with health authorities to closely monitor local developments.

SSR Mining is withdrawing its full year 2020 guidance across all operations until further notice due to the uncertainty with respect to future developments of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the duration, severity and scope of the outbreak, the actions taken to contain or treat the COVID-19 outbreak and potential impacts on mining operations. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.

