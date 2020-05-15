SSR Mining : Announces Voting Results from 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Number of Directors
73,361,201
99.72%
206,275
0.28%
Nominee Name
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
A.E. Michael Anglin
73,167,698
99.46%
399,778
0.54%
Paul Benson
73,377,981
99.74%
189,495
0.26%
Brian R. Booth
72,951,596
99.16%
615,880
0.84%
Simon A. Fish
73,042,838
99.29%
524,638
0.71%
Gustavo A. Herrero
73,199,477
99.50%
367,999
0.50%
Beverlee F. Park
72,887,736
99.08%
679,740
0.92%
Steven P. Reid
73,367,119
99.73%
200,357
0.27%
Elizabeth A. Wademan
72,977,802
99.20%
589,674
0.80%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's 2020 Share Compensation Plan.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditor
85,781,487
96.85%
2,786,543
3.15%
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Advisory Vote on
Executive Compensation
71,504,570
97.20%
2,062,905
2.80%
Approval of 2020 Share
Compensation Plan
69,670,786
94.70%
3,896,689
5.30%
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. SSR Mining also has two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. SSR Mining is committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. SSR Mining is also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.
