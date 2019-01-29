Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  SSR Mining Inc    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC (SSRM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SSR Mining : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Consolidated Financial Results February 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 05:06pm EST

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces the dates for fourth quarter and year-end 2018 consolidated financial results news release and conference call.  Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

  • News release containing fourth quarter and year-end 2018 consolidated financial results: Thursday, February 21, 2019, after markets close.

  • Conference call and webcast: Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
    All other callers: +1 (416) 915-3239
    Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website.
    Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada:    +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 2861
    All other callers:                         +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 2861

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2018-consolidated-financial-results-february-21-2019-300786149.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SSR MINING INC
05:06pSSR MINING : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Consolidated Financial..
PR
2018SSR MINING : Declares Commercial Production at the Chinchillas Mine
PR
2018SSR MINING : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
2018SSR MINING : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Consolidated Financial Results Novem..
PR
2018SSR MINING : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Production Results
PR
2018SSR MINING : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
2018SSR MINING : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Marigold Mine
PR
2018SSR MINING : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Financial Results Augu..
PR
2018SSR MINING : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Production Results
PR
2018SSR MINING : Updated Marigold Life of Mine Plan Confirms Near-Term Production Gr..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.