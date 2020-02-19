SSY : INSIDE INFORMATION - Inclusion of Abidol in Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infected Pneumonia (Trial Version 6)

Log in
02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

Inclusion of Abidol in Diagnosis and Treatment Program for

Novel Coronavirus Infected Pneumonia (Trial Version 6)

This announcement is made by SSY Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that Abidol and Ribavirin, both products of the Group, were included in the"Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infected Pneumonia (Trial Version 6)" by the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China on 18 February 2020. According to the Diagnosis and Treatment Program, Abidol and Ribavirin are used as"general treatment" antiviral drugs.

As stated in the Company's announcement dated 5 February 2020, the Group owns a leading company that produces Abidol bulk pharmaceuticals and preparations in China, and the Group's Abidol capsule has been admitted to either Catalogs of Products for Epidemic Prevention and Control or Green Channels for Preventive and Control Drugs in 22 provinces and municipalities. At the time of issue of this announcement, Abidol capsule has been admitted to either Catalogs of Products for Epidemic Prevention and Control or Green Channels for Preventive and Control Drugs in 27 provinces and municipalities. As a broad-spectrum antiviral drug, Abidol has played a very good role in this fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, and has been widely recognised by medical institutions. Such factors lay a good foundation for the Group to expand the market of the product. The Company believes that Abidol may become one of the leading products of the Group's future business development.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read this announcement carefully and exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Chow Hing Yeung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Qu Jiguang, Mr. Wang Xianjun and Mr. Su Xuejun as executive Directors, Mr. Feng Hao as non-executive Director and Mr. Wang Yibing, Mr. Leung Chong Shun and Mr. Chow Kwok Wai as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

SSY Group Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:09 UTC
