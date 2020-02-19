SSY : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of SSY Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that, Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharma", a wholly-ownedsubsidiary of the Company in China) received the first shipping order for urgent task from the State Council's Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Joint Prevention and Joint Control Mechanism Medical Materials Safeguard Team (國務院應對新型冠狀病毒肺炎疫情聯防聯控機制醫療物 資保障組) (the"Materials Safeguard Team") on 19 February 2020. In order to meet the needs of materials for epidemic prevention and control in Hubei Province, Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharma was required by the Materials Safeguard Team to supply 50,000 boxes of Abidol Hydrochloride capsules (12 capsules per box) in batches to Hubei Province by 26 February 2020. The receiving parties shall pay for the goods and fees. Shipping vouchers for the materials shall be submitted back to the Materials Safeguard Team within three days. Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharma will deliver the related medicines on schedule in accordance with the requirements of the Materials Safeguard Team.

Hong Kong, 20 February 2020