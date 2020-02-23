Log in
SSY Group Limited    2005

SSY GROUP LIMITED

(2005)
SSY : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

02/23/2020 | 11:09pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of SSY Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that, Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharma", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in China) received the second shipping order for urgent task from the State Council's Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Joint Prevention and Joint Control Mechanism Medical Materials Safeguard Team (國務院應對新型冠狀病毒肺炎疫情聯防聯控機制醫療物 資保障組) (the"Materials Safeguard Team") on 23 February 2020. In order to meet the needs of materials for epidemic prevention and control in Hubei Province, Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharma was required by the Materials Safeguard Team to supply 100,000 boxes of Abidol Hydrochloride capsules (12 capsules per box) in batches to Hubei Province by 8 March 2020. The receiving parties shall pay for the goods and fees. Shipping vouchers for the materials shall be submitted back to the Materials Safeguard Team within three days. Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharma will deliver the related medicines on schedule in accordance with the requirements of the Materials Safeguard Team.

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by the Company to keep the shareholders and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

By order of the Board

Chow Hing Yeung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Qu Jiguang, Mr. Wang Xianjun and Mr. Su Xuejun as executive Directors, Mr. Feng Hao as non-executive Director and Mr. Wang Yibing, Mr. Leung Chong Shun and Mr. Chow Kwok Wai as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

SSY Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:08:04 UTC
