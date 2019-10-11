Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/11
2.72 AUD   -1.45%
05:58aHow do miners dispose of their waste in the sea?
RE
09/25ST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/13ST BARBARA LIMITED : - 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

How do miners dispose of their waste in the sea?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 05:58am EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Sea disposal of mining waste could spread as Indonesia weighs adopting the technique for new nickel projects, as Papua New Guinea is doing for a gold mine proposed by Australia's Newcrest Mining.

The management of mining waste has drawn attention since two dam disasters in Brazil, and after red mud spilled into Papua New Guinea's Basamuk Bay from Ramu Nickel's operations in August.

An expert in chemical contamination has called test results from the Ramu Nickel spill "alarming," media said this week. That spill resulted from an operational failure, however, rather than an issue with tailings management.

Proponents say deep sea tailings placement, which pipes unwanted pulverised rock into the sea, is cheaper and less harmful, especially on tropical islands where earthquakes or heavy rain limit storage on land, near deep sea trenches.

Critics say the impact of such marine disposal is poorly understood.

Fewer than 20 of the world's 2,500 mines use the method to dispose of tailings waste, comprising rock, microscopic unwanted metals and traces of processing agents, such as cyanide.

Here are answers to some common questions, drawn from two research papers by Australia's science bureau, the CSIRO.

WHAT IS DEEP SEA TAILINGS PLACEMENT?

Mining waste goes down a pipe 100 m (328 ft) or more offshore designed to sink rapidly to even greater depths, such as those off the continental shelf. The waste settles on parts of the ocean floor believed to be home to few creatures.

That keeps the waste out of the ocean's most productive surface layer, where sunlight drives photosynthesis, and sealife is most abundant.

After the mine has closed, advocates say the deposit area will gradually be recolonised by the marine life and bacteria that were there before, as they now move back from surrounding areas.

WHEN WAS IT FIRST USED?

The first commercial use of deep sea tailings placement was at the Island Copper mine on Canada's Vancouver Island in 1971 to 1996. Industry regarded that as a success, though it was also found to have affected the lake's biodiversity. Some other early mines, such as Greenland's Black Angel lead and zinc mine, however, contaminated surrounding water bodies.

WHERE IS DSTP USED NOW?

The Lihir gold mine in PNG run by Newcrest Mining. The Melbourne-based miner also proposed DSTP for its Wafi Golpu project with South Africa's Harmony Gold.

The Simberi gold mine operated by Australian miner St. Barbara in PNG's New Ireland province.

The Ramu nickel mine and plant run by Metallurgical Corporation of China in PNG's Madang Province.

Batu Hijau, Indonesia's second largest copper mine, run by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara.

Australia's Kingston Resources is considering reopening PNG's Misima gold mine and using DSTP.

WHAT ARE THE ISSUES?

ECOLOGICAL DIVERSITY: A quarter of the world's coral reefs faced rising exposure to sediments and nutrients, boosting stress from climate change and ocean acidification, Australia's science agency said in 2016. Greater sediment could smother coral or choke off sunlight or oxygen, it said.

SUSPENSION: Fine dust or metal particles remain suspended in the ocean instead of settling on the sea floor. They can "shear off" in plumes, widely dispersed by ocean currents, and travel between layers of varying salinity or temperature.

The impact on marine life is not fully understood, but coral near the Lihir tailings disposal site suffered a "substantial impact", according to the paper.

Plankton could be trapped in suspended solids and fine particles could clog the gills of fish, it added.

MIGRATION: Marine animals could carry trace elements of mine waste into the food supply chain after ingesting them and then moving to shallow waters from the deep ocean.

DEEP SEA: Wider use of DTSP could affect deepwater canyons and abyssal or underwater plains that are high in biodiversity, according to the research.

RECOLONISATION: Ocean warming and acidification could hamper efforts to recolonise a DTSP area, it added.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Melanie Burton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.20% 4.5236 Delayed Quote.1.71%
GOLD 0.05% 1495.255 Delayed Quote.17.90%
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED -5.64% 46 End-of-day quote.76.92%
KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED 4.76% 0.022 End-of-day quote.24.58%
LME COPPER CASH 0.68% 5698.5 End-of-day quote.-2.41%
LME NICKEL CASH 0.03% 17750 End-of-day quote.70.02%
LME ZINC CASH 3.36% 2400 End-of-day quote.-2.52%
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD. 0.35% 2.84 End-of-day quote.-9.00%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.45% 35.25 End-of-day quote.64.08%
SILVER 0.41% 17.57 Delayed Quote.15.37%
ST BARBARA LIMITED -1.45% 2.72 End-of-day quote.-41.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST BARBARA LIMITED
05:58aHow do miners dispose of their waste in the sea?
RE
09/25ST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/13ST BARBARA LIMITED : - 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
09/13ST BARBARA : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
09/13ST BARBARA : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
09/13ST BARBARA : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/13ST BARBARA : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/11ST BARBARA : 2019 Final Dividend – Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price
PU
09/03ST BARBARA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/02ST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 832 M
EBIT 2020 291 M
Net income 2020 189 M
Finance 2020 152 M
Yield 2020 3,48%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 1 930 M
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,49  AUD
Last Close Price 2,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Vassie Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
Stean Barrie General Manager-Technical Services
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED-41.21%1 305
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.38%31 918
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.19%31 860
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED64.08%18 556
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 545
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD62.82%14 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group