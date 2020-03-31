ASX Release / 31 March 2020

St Barbara COVID‐19 update

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) (the "Company") provides the following update regarding the impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on its operations.

St Barbara's priority during this time is the health and wellbeing of its people, its partners and suppliers, and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's three operations in Australia, Canada and PNG have been able to maintain operations, production and gold shipments at this time.

At each of our sites, we remain in close contact with government authorities and continue to implement and adapt business continuity measures to mitigate and minimise any potential impacts of COVID‐19 that might affect our operations, supply chain or commercial activities.

It is clear, however, that increasingly stringent COVID‐19 prevention measures in all of the relevant jurisdictions increase the risk that one or more of the operations may be impacted at some stage.

St Barbara has implemented measures in line with the relevant government advice (tailored for local health authorities' instructions and advice for each of our sites), including cancelling all non‐essential travel, working from home where practicable, enforcing self‐isolation policies when appropriate and encouraging good hygiene practices and physical distancing across our workplaces and at home.

Our fly‐in, fly‐out (FIFO) workforce remains in operation at Leonora, with all passengers travelling on our charter flights screened at Perth airport for COVID‐19 symptoms before boarding. Atlantic Gold maintains its drive‐in roster with the local workforce. All flights to and within PNG are currently suspended, and we are working with the local, national and expat team on site to accommodate individual circumstances.

Exploration fieldwork (outside of our mining leases) has been suspended in Australia, Canada and PNG to minimise the risk to our people and the surrounding communities.

The Company is in a sound financial position, with all three operations continuing to generate positive net cash flows, and internal financial modelling indicating the Company can readily withstand a prolonged hiatus in production across all operations.

To reinforce the Company's resilience, it has drawn‐down A$ 200 million from its existing syndicated debt facility, to bolster cash reserves which will be prudently conserved during this uncertain time. Following the drawdown, the Company has approximately A$ 312 million cash at bank, with approximately A$ 315 million drawn on the syndicated debt facility. The syndicated debt facility is due to be repaid in July 2022, and has standard covenants including interest cover and gearing. The interest rate is commercial‐in‐confidence at a modest margin above Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY). The Company has pre‐delivered into its April 2020 Australian‐dollar gold forward contracts, and has confirmed that it will be able to roll‐forward the majority of existing gold‐forward contracts (summarised overleaf) to later maturity dates, should the need arise.

St Barbara's MD and CEO, Craig Jetson, said "St Barbara's first priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and their families, our business partners and our communities during this crisis. I want to acknowledge the extraordinary effort demonstrated by our people and our business partners in keeping each other safe whilst maintaining operations to this point. We have plans to address potential further impact of