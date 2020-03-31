Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/31
2.13 AUD   -6.17%
03:19aST BARBARA : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/20ST BARBARA : A message from St Barbara MD & CEO Craig Jetson on COVID‐19
PU
03/11ST BARBARA : 2020 Interim Dividend – Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St Barbara : COVID-19 Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:19am EDT

ASX Release / 31 March 2020

St Barbara COVID‐19 update

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) (the "Company") provides the following update regarding the impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on its operations.

St Barbara's priority during this time is the health and wellbeing of its people, its partners and suppliers, and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's three operations in Australia, Canada and PNG have been able to maintain operations, production and gold shipments at this time.

At each of our sites, we remain in close contact with government authorities and continue to implement and adapt business continuity measures to mitigate and minimise any potential impacts of COVID‐19 that might affect our operations, supply chain or commercial activities.

It is clear, however, that increasingly stringent COVID‐19 prevention measures in all of the relevant jurisdictions increase the risk that one or more of the operations may be impacted at some stage.

St Barbara has implemented measures in line with the relevant government advice (tailored for local health authorities' instructions and advice for each of our sites), including cancelling all non‐essential travel, working from home where practicable, enforcing self‐isolation policies when appropriate and encouraging good hygiene practices and physical distancing across our workplaces and at home.

Our fly‐in, fly‐out (FIFO) workforce remains in operation at Leonora, with all passengers travelling on our charter flights screened at Perth airport for COVID‐19 symptoms before boarding. Atlantic Gold maintains its drive‐in roster with the local workforce. All flights to and within PNG are currently suspended, and we are working with the local, national and expat team on site to accommodate individual circumstances.

Exploration fieldwork (outside of our mining leases) has been suspended in Australia, Canada and PNG to minimise the risk to our people and the surrounding communities.

The Company is in a sound financial position, with all three operations continuing to generate positive net cash flows, and internal financial modelling indicating the Company can readily withstand a prolonged hiatus in production across all operations.

To reinforce the Company's resilience, it has drawn‐down A$ 200 million from its existing syndicated debt facility, to bolster cash reserves which will be prudently conserved during this uncertain time. Following the drawdown, the Company has approximately A$ 312 million cash at bank, with approximately A$ 315 million drawn on the syndicated debt facility. The syndicated debt facility is due to be repaid in July 2022, and has standard covenants including interest cover and gearing. The interest rate is commercial‐in‐confidence at a modest margin above Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY). The Company has pre‐delivered into its April 2020 Australian‐dollar gold forward contracts, and has confirmed that it will be able to roll‐forward the majority of existing gold‐forward contracts (summarised overleaf) to later maturity dates, should the need arise.

St Barbara's MD and CEO, Craig Jetson, said "St Barbara's first priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and their families, our business partners and our communities during this crisis. I want to acknowledge the extraordinary effort demonstrated by our people and our business partners in keeping each other safe whilst maintaining operations to this point. We have plans to address potential further impact of

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1959

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Ben Wilson

GRACosway

+61 407 966 083

ADR: STBMY

Authorised by

Mr Craig Jetson

MD & CEO

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

W www.stbarbara.com.au

the COVID‐19 virus on our staff and our business should more stringent containment policies be enacted by the various governments. We are working closely with the mining industry bodies and governments in each of our jurisdictions to conscientiously operate within current COVID‐19 guidelines and be aware at the earliest opportunity of any future developments."

Further commentary on the operations will be provided in the Q3 March FY20 quarterly report scheduled to be released on 28 April 2020.

Summary of hedging in place at 31 March 2020

Financial

Volume

Price $/oz

Type

Delivery

Delivery

Announced

Year

ounces

schedule

FY20

8,000

A$ 1,809

Forward

May to Jun 2020

Monthly

26 Oct 2018

FY20

8,000

A$ 1,961

Forward

May to Jun 2020

Monthly

24 Feb 2020 1

FY20

10,890

C$ 1,759

Forward

May to Jun 2020

Quarterly

24 Feb 2020 2

FY21

26,000

A$ 1,809

Forward

Jul to Dec 2020

Monthly

26 Oct 2018

FY21

26,000

A$ 1,961

Forward

Jul to Dec 2020

Monthly

24 Feb 2020 1

FY21

52,489

C$ 1,759

Forward

Jul 2020 to Feb 2021

Quarterly

24 Feb 2020 2

Mar 21 to

78,010

C$ 2,050

European

Apr 2021 to Dec 2022

Quarterly

24 Feb 2020 2

Dec 22

call option

  1. These forward contracts replaced previous US$ 1,300/oz forward contracts, reflecting changed foreign exchange risk profile for PNG.
  2. These forward contracts and European call options replaced previous forward contacts priced at C$1,550/oz.

St Barbara Limited

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ST BARBARA LIMITED
03:19aST BARBARA : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/20ST BARBARA : A message from St Barbara MD & CEO Craig Jetson on COVID‐19
PU
03/11ST BARBARA : 2020 Interim Dividend – Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Pric..
PU
03/04Alice queen limited - quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 dec..
AQ
03/03ST BARBARA LIMITED : - Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi..
AQ
03/03ST BARBARA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25ST BARBARA : awarded ‘Employer of Choice for Gender Equality'
PU
02/03ST BARBARA : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/03ST BARBARA : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
01/22ST BARBARA : Quarterly Report Q2 December FY20
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 815 M
EBIT 2020 214 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 39,0 M
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 1 596 M
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,39  AUD
Last Close Price 2,27  AUD
Spread / Highest target 98,2%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Jetson Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
Stean Barrie General Manager-Technical Services
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED-16.54%983
NEWMONT CORPORATION6.70%37 441
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.48%34 317
POLYUS PAO--.--%18 681
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.02%12 499
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-18.35%11 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group