St Barbara : 2019 Annual Report

St Barbara at a glance
St Barbara was established in 1969 and is an ASX-200 listed gold mining company (ASX:SBM).
St Barbara has three mining operations:
Leonora Operations in Western Australia,
Simberi Operations in Papua New Guinea, and
Atlantic Gold Operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Leonora Operations comprise the Gwalia underground mine and associated processing plant. The Gwalia underground mine is St Barbara's cornerstone asset. The Gwalia deposit has an average Ore Reserve grade of 6.4 g/t Au down to 2,140 metres below surface, a mine plan to at least FY 31, and remains open at depth.
Simberi Operations has an open pit mine and associated processing plant. Simberi produced 142 koz of gold in FY 19 with the remaining oxide project life to FY 21. Existing sulphide reserves and exploration under the oxide pits and on the neighbouring Tabar Islands provide the potential for Simberi Operations to extend mine life.
Atlantic Gold Operations comprise the Touquoy open pit mine and associated processing plant, with planned expansion of three additional pits nearby.
Following the acquisition of Atlantic Gold in July 2019, St Barbara had:
Mineral Resources of 11.97 million ounces of contained gold, including Ore Reserves of 5.94 million ounces of contained gold;
Cash at bank of A$110 million;
Debt of A$112 million; and
Available debt facilityof A$200 million.
FY19 was a year of transformation, including:
The acquisition of Atlantic Gold Corporation in Nova Scotia, Canada
Record production and cash flow from Simberi Operations
Exceeded production guidance at Simberi Operations
Achieved All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) guidance
A$112M Gwalia extension project on schedule for completion in 2019
Significant drilling results at Gwalia Deeps and regionally
Continued positive Simberi Sulphide drilling results
Total $0.08 per share fully franked dividends declared for year
The Company enters FY20 well positioned, with:
A diversified portfolio of gold operations
A number of near mine prospective targets at each operation that are planned to be drilled this year
A strong balance sheet sufficient to finance the Company's strategy and with flexibility to adapt to different gold price environments
Gold Production 362,346 ounces
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Gwalia
Simberi
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$1,080/oz
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
St Barbara at a glance
Leonora (Gwalia mine)
Simberi
Atlantic Gold
• Gwalia underground mine
• Open pit mine
• Open pit mine
• FY 19 production 220 koz
• FY 19 production 142 koz
• FY 19 production 93 koz
• FY 20F production 200 - 210 koz
• FY 20F production 110 - 125 koz
• 1.9 Moz Ore Reserve (open at depth)
• 2.1 Moz Ore Reserve (open at depth)
• 0.3 Moz oxide and 1.4 Moz sulphide Ore
• Four open pits planned to FY 30
• Mine plan to FY 31
Reserve (sulphide open at depth)
• Mine plan to FY 21
FY20 planned exploration
Over 4,000 km2 of prospective tenements across Western Australia, Papua New Guinea and Nova Scotia
Western Australia
Papua New Guinea
Nova Scotia
•
Gwalia deep drilling, adjacent and
•
Simberi oxide and sulphide near
•
Near mine drilling at Touquoy
below existing Reserves
mine drilling
•
Continued exploration along
•
Gwalia and Leonora regional
•
Tatau and Big Tabar Islands gold
∼45km of the host structure
exploration
and copper-gold drilling
Pinjin and Lake Wells drilling
Strategy
'Stronger for Longer'
Diversify production base
Seeking a portfolio of robust operations
Sustainable long life operations
Aiming for above average mine life at bottom-third AISC
Quality growth pipeline
Actively add, manage and progress assets in all phases of the pipeline
Talented people who deliver
Support and work with our people to continue to achieve extraordinary results
Trusted to operate
Our various stakeholders trust us everywhere we choose to operate
Ore Reserves
Mineral Resources
12.0
9.2
2.4
4.2
5.9
3.7
3.9
1.9
1.7
1.7
5.5
5.4
2.2
2.4
FY 18
FY 19
FY 18
FY 19
Leonora
Simberi
Atlantic Gold
Moz
Moz
Notes: All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) is a non-IFRS measure, refer page 5. Leonora and Simberi Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources figures are as at 30 June 2019, Atlantic Gold Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources figures are as at 25 March 2019, refer to pages 79 to 86 for details. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. FY20 guidance figures per June 2019 Quarterly Report released to ASX on 24 July 2019. Data is rounded as displayed in charts, discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding. Cash following acquisition of Atlantic Gold calculated as $890 million at 30 June 2019 less $780 million acquisition consideration paid in July 2019. Debt of A$112 million (C$100 million) acquired with Atlantic Gold on 19 July 2019.
ii
Contents
Page
Directors' Report
2
Directors
2
Principal activities
2
Overview of group results
3
Overview of operating results
4
Analysis of Leonora operations
5
Analysis of Simberi operations
6
Discussion and analysis of the consolidated income
7
statement
Discussion and analysis of the consolidated cash flow
8
statement
Discussion and analysis of the consolidated balance
8
sheet
Business strategy and future prospects
9
Material business risks
10
Risk management
12
Regulatory environment
13
Information on Directors
14
Meetings of Directors
17
Directors' Interests
17
Remuneration report
18
Indemnification and insurance of officers
40
Proceedings on behalf of the company
40
Environmental management
40
Non-audit services
40
Auditor independence
40
Events occurring after the end of the financial year
40
Rounding of amounts
40
Auditor's independence declaration
41
Financial Report
42
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
79
Shareholder Information
87
Corporate Governance Statement
The Company's 2019 Corporate Governance Statement was released to the ASX on 13 September 2019 and is available at www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance.
Sustainability Report
The Company's 2019 Sustainability Report was released to the ASX on 13 September 2019 and is available at www.stbarbara.com.au/sustainability.
Directors' Report
Directors
The Directors present their report on the "St Barbara Group", consisting of St Barbara Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the financial year ended 30 June 2019.
The following persons were Directors of St Barbara Limited at any time during the year and up to the date of this report:
T C Netscher Non-Executive Chairman
R S Vassie
Managing Director & CEO
S G Dean (appointed 23 July 2019) Non-Executive Director
K J Gleeson Non-Executive Director
S E Loader (appointed 1 November 2018) Non-Executive Director
D E J Moroney Non-Executive Director
The qualifications, experience and special responsibilities of the Directors are presented on page 14.
Principal activities
During the year the principal activities of the Group were mining and the sale of gold, mineral exploration and development. There were no significant changes in the nature of activities of the Group during the year.
Page 2
