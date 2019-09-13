Log in
ST BARBARA LTD

(SBM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
2.91 AUD   +2.11%
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Sustainability Report
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
St Barbara : 2019 Annual Report

09/13/2019 | 03:32am EDT

ASX Release / 13 September 2019

2019 Annual Report

The 2019 Annual Report for St Barbara Limited is attached, as distributed to shareholders today.

The Annual Report complements, and should be read in conjunction with, information contained in the Company's corresponding Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability Report, both released today and available at www.stbarbara.com.au.

Annual Report

Integrated suite of

annual reporting

Sustainability

Corporate

Governance

Report

Statement

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1900

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Tim Duncan

GRACosway with Hintons

+61 408 441 122

ADR: STBMY

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

W www.stbarbara.com.au

Annual Report 2019

ST BARBARA LIMITED 2019

Annual Report

St Barbara at a glance

  • St Barbara was established in 1969 and is an ASX-200 listed gold mining company (ASX:SBM).
  • St Barbara has three mining operations:
    • Leonora Operations in Western Australia,
    • Simberi Operations in Papua New Guinea, and
    • Atlantic Gold Operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.
  • Leonora Operations comprise the Gwalia underground mine and associated processing plant. The Gwalia underground mine is St Barbara's cornerstone asset. The Gwalia deposit has an average Ore Reserve grade of 6.4 g/t Au down to 2,140 metres below surface, a mine plan to at least FY 31, and remains open at depth.
  • Simberi Operations has an open pit mine and associated processing plant. Simberi produced 142 koz of gold in FY 19 with the remaining oxide project life to FY 21. Existing sulphide reserves and exploration under the oxide pits and on the neighbouring Tabar Islands provide the potential for Simberi Operations to extend mine life.
  • Atlantic Gold Operations comprise the Touquoy open pit mine and associated processing plant, with planned expansion of three additional pits nearby.
  • Following the acquisition of Atlantic Gold in July 2019, St Barbara had:
    • Mineral Resources of 11.97 million ounces of contained gold, including Ore Reserves of 5.94 million ounces of contained gold;
    • Cash at bank of A$110 million;
    • Debt of A$112 million; and
    • Available debt facility of A$200 million.

FY19 was a year of transformation, including:

  • The acquisition of Atlantic Gold Corporation in Nova Scotia, Canada
  • Record production and cash flow from Simberi Operations
  • Exceeded production guidance at Simberi Operations
  • Achieved All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) guidance
  • A$112M Gwalia extension project on schedule for completion in 2019
  • Significant drilling results at Gwalia Deeps and regionally
  • Continued positive Simberi Sulphide drilling results
  • Total $0.08 per share fully franked dividends declared for year

The Company enters FY20 well positioned, with:

  • A diversified portfolio of gold operations
  • A number of near mine prospective targets at each operation that are planned to be drilled this year
  • A strong balance sheet sufficient to finance the Company's strategy and with flexibility to adapt to different gold price environments

Gold Production 362,346 ounces

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Gwalia

Simberi

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$1,080/oz

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

i

ST BARBARA LIMITED 2019

Annual Report

St Barbara at a glance

Leonora (Gwalia mine)

Simberi

Atlantic Gold

Gwalia underground mine

Open pit mine

Open pit mine

FY 19 production 220 koz

FY 19 production 142 koz

FY 19 production 93 koz

FY 20F production 200 - 210 koz

FY 20F production 110 - 125 koz

1.9 Moz Ore Reserve (open at depth)

2.1 Moz Ore Reserve (open at depth)

0.3 Moz oxide and 1.4 Moz sulphide Ore

Four open pits planned to FY 30

Mine plan to FY 31

Reserve (sulphide open at depth)

Mine plan to FY 21

FY20 planned exploration

Over 4,000 km2 of prospective tenements across Western Australia, Papua New Guinea and Nova Scotia

Western Australia

Papua New Guinea

Nova Scotia

Gwalia deep drilling, adjacent and

Simberi oxide and sulphide near

Near mine drilling at Touquoy

below existing Reserves

mine drilling

Continued exploration along

Gwalia and Leonora regional

Tatau and Big Tabar Islands gold

45km of the host structure

exploration

and copper-gold drilling

  • Pinjin and Lake Wells drilling

Strategy

'Stronger for Longer'

Diversify production base

Seeking a portfolio of robust operations

Sustainable long life operations

Aiming for above average mine life at bottom-third AISC

Quality growth pipeline

Actively add, manage and progress assets in all phases of the pipeline

Talented people who deliver

Support and work with our people to continue to achieve extraordinary results

Trusted to operate

Our various stakeholders trust us everywhere we choose to operate

Ore Reserves

Mineral Resources

12.0

9.2

2.4

4.2

5.9

3.7

3.9

1.9

1.7

1.7

5.5

5.4

2.2

2.4

FY 18

FY 19

FY 18

FY 19

Leonora

Simberi

Atlantic Gold

Moz

Moz

Notes: All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) is a non-IFRS measure, refer page 5. Leonora and Simberi Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources figures are as at 30 June 2019, Atlantic Gold Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources figures are as at 25 March 2019, refer to pages 79 to 86 for details. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. FY20 guidance figures per June 2019 Quarterly Report released to ASX on 24 July 2019. Data is rounded as displayed in charts, discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding. Cash following acquisition of Atlantic Gold calculated as $890 million at 30 June 2019 less $780 million acquisition consideration paid in July 2019. Debt of A$112 million (C$100 million) acquired with Atlantic Gold on 19 July 2019.

ii

ST BARBARA LIMITED 2019

Directors' Report

Contents

Page

Directors' Report

2

Directors

2

Principal activities

2

Overview of group results

3

Overview of operating results

4

Analysis of Leonora operations

5

Analysis of Simberi operations

6

Discussion and analysis of the consolidated income

7

statement

Discussion and analysis of the consolidated cash flow

8

statement

Discussion and analysis of the consolidated balance

8

sheet

Business strategy and future prospects

9

Material business risks

10

Risk management

12

Regulatory environment

13

Information on Directors

14

Meetings of Directors

17

Directors' Interests

17

Remuneration report

18

Indemnification and insurance of officers

40

Proceedings on behalf of the company

40

Environmental management

40

Non-audit services

40

Auditor independence

40

Events occurring after the end of the financial year

40

Rounding of amounts

40

Auditor's independence declaration

41

Financial Report

42

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements

79

Shareholder Information

87

Corporate Governance Statement

The Company's 2019 Corporate Governance Statement was released to the ASX on 13 September 2019 and is available at www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance.

Sustainability Report

The Company's 2019 Sustainability Report was released to the ASX on 13 September 2019 and is available at www.stbarbara.com.au/sustainability.

Annual Report

Integrated suite of annual reporting

Sustainability

Corporate

Governance

Report

Statement

Directors' Report

Directors

The Directors present their report on the "St Barbara Group", consisting of St Barbara Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

The following persons were Directors of St Barbara Limited at any time during the year and up to the date of this report:

  • T C Netscher Non-Executive Chairman
  • R S Vassie
    Managing Director & CEO
  • S G Dean (appointed 23 July 2019) Non-Executive Director
  • K J Gleeson Non-Executive Director
  • S E Loader (appointed 1 November 2018) Non-Executive Director
  • D E J Moroney Non-Executive Director

The qualifications, experience and special responsibilities of the Directors are presented on page 14.

Principal activities

During the year the principal activities of the Group were mining and the sale of gold, mineral exploration and development. There were no significant changes in the nature of activities of the Group during the year.

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:31:02 UTC
