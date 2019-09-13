St Barbara : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 0 09/13/2019 | 03:32am EDT Send by mail :

ASX Release / 13 September 2019 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement St Barbara Limited ("St Barbara") submits the attached 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 4.7.3, 4.7.4 and 4.10.3, which reference the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. St Barbara has reported against the 4th edition of the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations published in February 2019, two years ahead of its effective date for St Barbara. The Corporate Governance Statement complements, and should be read in conjunction with, information contained in the Company's corresponding Annual Report and Sustainability Report, both released today and available at www.stbarbara.com.au. Annual Report Integrated suite of annual reporting Sustainability Corporate Governance Report Statement Investor Relations Mr David Cotterell Manager Investor Relations +61 3 8660 1900 ASX: SBM Media Relations Mr Tim Duncan GRA Cosway with Hintons +61 408 441 122 ADR: STBMY St Barbara Limited Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004 T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999 ACN 009 165 066 Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003 W www.stbarbara.com.au Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity St Barbara Limited ABN/ARBN 36 009 165 066 Financial year ended: 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2 These pages of our annual report: ☒ This URL on our website: https://stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 August 2019 and has been approved by the Board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3 Date: 13 September 2019 Name of authorised officer Rowan Cole authorising lodgement: Company Secretary 1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3. Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3. The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately. 2 Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. 3 Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form. ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G Page 1 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.) ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement: PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting out: ☒ (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at: and www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. 1.2 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or senior executive or putting someone forward for election as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and ☒ senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to ☒ the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. 1.5 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) have and disclose a diversity policy; and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy (b) through its board or a committee of the board set measurable at: www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its and we have disclosed the information referred to in board, senior executives and workforce generally; and paragraph (c): (c) disclose in relation to each reporting period: in our Corporate Governance Statement (1) the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at diversity; the commencement of the reporting period our (2) the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in (3) either: the composition of its board of not less than 30% of its (A) the respective proportions of men and women on the directors of each gender within a specified period. board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period. 4 Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/"). ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G Page 2 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.) Corporate Governance Council recommendation Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement: 1.6 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance and we have disclosed the performance evaluation of the board, its committees and individual directors; and process referred to in paragraph (a): (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation in our Corporate Governance Statement has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in and whether a performance evaluation was respect of that period. undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with that process: in our Corporate Governance Statement 1.7 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance of its and we have disclosed the performance evaluation senior executives at least once every reporting period; and process referred to in paragraph (a) at: (b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation in our Corporate Governance Statement has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in and whether a performance evaluation was respect of that period. undertaken for the reporting period in accordance with that process at: in our Corporate Governance Statement PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: ☒ (a) have a nomination committee which: and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent committee at: directors; and www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ (2) is chaired by an independent director, and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and and disclose: (5): (3) the charter of the committee; in the Directors' Report, which comprises pages 2 to (4) the members of the committee; and 39 of the Annual Report, available at (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the www.stbarbara.com.au/investors/annual-reports/ committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the ☒ mix of skills that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. and we have disclosed our board skills matrix: in our Corporate Governance Statement 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: ☒ (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent and we have disclosed the names of the directors directors; considered by the board to be independent directors: (b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the in our Corporate Governance Statement type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does and, where applicable, the information referred to in not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the paragraph (b): interest, position or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and in our Corporate Governance Statement (c) the length of service of each director. and the length of service of each director: in our Corporate Governance Statement 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors. ☒ ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G Page 3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.) Corporate Governance Council recommendation Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. We have disclosed this in our Corporate Governance Statement: 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director ☒ and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity. 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and for ☒ periodically reviewing whether there is a need for existing directors to undertake professional development to maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. PRINCIPLE 3 - INSTIL A CULTURE OF ACTING LAWFULLY, ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values. ☒ and we have disclosed our values at: www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/our-vision-and- values/. 3.2 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) have and disclose a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and we have disclosed our code of conduct at: and employees; and www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ (b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that code by a director or senior executive; and (2) any other material breaches of that code that call into question the culture of the organisation. 3.3 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and and we have disclosed our whistleblower policy at: (b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ material incidents reported under that policy. 3.4 A listed entity should: ☒ (a) have and disclose an anti-bribery and corruption policy; and and we have disclosed our anti-bribery and corruption (b) ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any policy at: material breaches of that policy. www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD THE INTEGRITY OF CORPORATE REPORTS 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: ☒ (a) have an audit committee which: and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-executive committee at: directors and a majority of whom are independent directors; and www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/ (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and board, (5) at: and disclose: in the Directors' Report, which comprises pages 2 to (3) the charter of the committee; 39 of the Annual Report available at (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the www.stbarbara.com.au/investors/annual-reports/ committee; and (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. 