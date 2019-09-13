Log in
09/13
2.91 AUD   +2.11%
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
St Barbara : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

09/13/2019 | 03:32am EDT

ASX Release / 13 September 2019

2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

St Barbara Limited ("St Barbara") submits the attached 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 4.7.3, 4.7.4 and 4.10.3, which reference the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

St Barbara has reported against the 4th edition of the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations published in February 2019, two years ahead of its effective date for St Barbara.

The Corporate Governance Statement complements, and should be read in conjunction with, information contained in the Company's corresponding Annual Report and Sustainability Report, both released today and available at www.stbarbara.com.au.

Annual Report

Integrated suite of

annual reporting

Sustainability

Corporate

Governance

Report

Statement

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1900

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Tim Duncan

GRA Cosway with Hintons

+61 408 441 122

ADR: STBMY

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

W www.stbarbara.com.au

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

St Barbara Limited

ABN/ARBN

36 009 165 066

Financial year ended:

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement1 for the period above can be found at:2

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

https://stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 August 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.3

Date:

13 September 2019

Name of authorised officer

Rowan Cole

authorising lodgement:

Company Secretary

1 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must also lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The Appendix 4G serves a dual purpose. It acts as a key designed to assist readers to locate the governance disclosures made by a listed entity under Listing Rule 4.10.3 and under the ASX Corporate Governance Council's recommendations. It also acts as a verification tool for listed entities to confirm that they have met the disclosure requirements of Listing Rule 4.10.3.

The Appendix 4G is not a substitute for, and is not to be confused with, the entity's corporate governance statement. They serve different purposes and an entity must produce each of them separately.

2 Tick whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where your corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

3 Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

See notes 4 and 5 below for further instructions on how to complete this form.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 1

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.)

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period

above. We have disclosed this in our

Corporate Governance Statement:

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting out:

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management;

and we have disclosed a copy of our board charter at:

and

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to

management.

1.2

A listed entity should:

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or senior

executive or putting someone forward for election as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession

relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and

senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to

the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper

functioning of the board.

1.5

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

and we have disclosed a copy of our diversity policy

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set measurable

at: www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its

and we have disclosed the information referred to in

board, senior executives and workforce generally; and

paragraph (c):

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender

and if we were included in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at

diversity;

the commencement of the reporting period our

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and

measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in

(3) either:

the composition of its board of not less than 30% of its

(A) the respective proportions of men and women on the

directors of each gender within a specified period.

board, in senior executive positions and across the whole

workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior

executive" for these purposes); or

(B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that

Act.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the

reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in

the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its

directors of each gender within a specified period.

4 Tick the box in this column only if you have followed the relevant recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period above. Where the recommendation has a disclosure obligation attached, you must insert the location where that disclosure has been made, where indicated by the line with "insert location" underneath. If the disclosure in question has been made in your corporate governance statement, you need only insert "our corporate governance statement". If the disclosure has been made in your annual report, you should insert the page number(s) of your annual report (eg "pages 10-12 of our annual report"). If the disclosure has been made on your website, you should insert the URL of the web page where the disclosure has been made or can be accessed (eg "www.entityname.com.au/corporate governance/charters/").

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 2

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.)

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period

above. We have disclosed this in our

Corporate Governance Statement:

1.6

A listed entity should:

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance

and we have disclosed the performance evaluation

of the board, its committees and individual directors; and

process referred to in paragraph (a):

(b)

disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation

in our Corporate Governance Statement

has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in

and whether a performance evaluation was

respect of that period.

undertaken for the reporting period in accordance

with that process:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

1.7

A listed entity should:

(a)

have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance of its

and we have disclosed the performance evaluation

senior executives at least once every reporting period; and

process referred to in paragraph (a) at:

(b)

disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation

in our Corporate Governance Statement

has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in

and whether a performance evaluation was

respect of that period.

undertaken for the reporting period in accordance

with that process at:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent

committee at:

directors; and

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and

and disclose:

(5):

(3) the charter of the committee;

in the Directors' Report, which comprises pages 2 to

(4) the members of the committee; and

39 of the Annual Report, available at

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the

www.stbarbara.com.au/investors/annual-reports/

committee met throughout the period and the individual

attendances of the members at those meetings; or

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the

processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure

that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge,

experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the

mix of skills that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

membership.

and we have disclosed our board skills matrix:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

(a)

the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent

and we have disclosed the names of the directors

directors;

considered by the board to be independent directors:

(b)

if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does

and, where applicable, the information referred to in

not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the

paragraph (b):

interest, position or relationship in question and an explanation of why

the board is of that opinion; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(c)

the length of service of each director.

and the length of service of each director:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 3

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.)

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the

recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period

above. We have disclosed this in our

Corporate Governance Statement:

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director

and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity.

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and for

periodically reviewing whether there is a need for existing directors to

undertake professional development to maintain the skills and knowledge

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

PRINCIPLE 3 - INSTIL A CULTURE OF ACTING LAWFULLY, ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values.

and we have disclosed our values at:

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/our-vision-and-

values/.

3.2

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives

and we have disclosed our code of conduct at:

and employees; and

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any

material breaches of that code by a director or senior executive; and

(2) any other material breaches of that code that call into question the

culture of the organisation.

3.3

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and

and we have disclosed our whistleblower policy at:

(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

material incidents reported under that policy.

3.4

A listed entity should:

(a) have and disclose an anti-bribery and corruption policy; and

and we have disclosed our anti-bribery and corruption

(b) ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any

policy at:

material breaches of that policy.

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD THE INTEGRITY OF CORPORATE REPORTS

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

(a) have an audit committee which:

and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the

(1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-executive

committee at:

directors and a majority of whom are independent directors; and

www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/

(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the

and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and

board,

(5) at:

and disclose:

in the Directors' Report, which comprises pages 2 to

(3) the charter of the committee;

39 of the Annual Report available at

(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the

www.stbarbara.com.au/investors/annual-reports/

committee; and

(5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the

committee met throughout the period and the individual

attendances of the members at those meetings; or

(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the

processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the

integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the

appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of

the audit engagement partner.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4G

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:31:02 UTC
