St Barbara : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations (4th Ed.)
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
Where a box below is ticked,4 we have followed the
recommendation in fullfor the wholeof the period
above. We have disclosed this in our
Corporate Governance Statement:
1.6
A listed entity should:
☒
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance
and we have disclosed the performance evaluation
of the board, its committees and individual directors; and
process referred to in paragraph (a):
(b)
disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation
in our Corporate Governance Statement
has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in
and whether a performance evaluation was
respect of that period.
undertaken for the reporting period in accordance
with that process:
in our Corporate Governance Statement
1.7
A listed entity should:
☒
(a)
have and disclose a process for evaluating the performance of its
and we have disclosed the performance evaluation
senior executives at least once every reporting period; and
process referred to in paragraph (a) at:
(b)
disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation
in our Corporate Governance Statement
has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in
and whether a performance evaluation was
respect of that period.
undertaken for the reporting period in accordance
with that process at:
in our Corporate Governance Statement
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE
2.1
The board of a listed entity should:
☒
(a)
have a nomination committee which:
and we have disclosed a copy of the charter of the
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent
committee at:
directors; and
www.stbarbara.com.au/about-us/governance/
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and
and disclose:
(5):
(3) the charter of the committee;
in the Directors' Report, which comprises pages 2 to
(4) the members of the committee; and
39 of the Annual Report, available at
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the
www.stbarbara.com.au/investors/annual-reports/
committee met throughout the period and the individual
attendances of the members at those meetings; or
(b)
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the
processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure
that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge,
experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its
duties and responsibilities effectively.
2.2
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the
☒
mix of skills that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its
membership.
and we have disclosed our board skills matrix:
in our Corporate Governance Statement
2.3
A listed entity should disclose:
☒
(a)
the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent
and we have disclosed the names of the directors
directors;
considered by the board to be independent directors:
(b)
if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the
in our Corporate Governance Statement
type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does
and, where applicable, the information referred to in
not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the
paragraph (b):
interest, position or relationship in question and an explanation of why
the board is of that opinion; and
in our Corporate Governance Statement
(c)
the length of service of each director.
and the length of service of each director:
in our Corporate Governance Statement
2.4
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.
☒