St Barbara : 2019 Interim Dividend – Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price

Entity name

ST BARBARA LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SBM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 13, 2019

Reason for the Update

Item 4A.6 updated with DRP issue price

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ST BARBARA LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SBM

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Item 4A.6 updated with DRP issue price

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday February 20, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 13, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SBM

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday March 6, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday March 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday March 27, 2019

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.04000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Thursday March 7, 2019 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Wednesday March 6, 2019

4A.3 DRP discount rate 1.0000 %

End Date

Tuesday March 12, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

Shares are issued at the volume weighted average price of Shares traded on ASX 'on-market' (as defined in the ASX Operating Rules, excluding any transactions not within the ordinary course of trading on ASX) during the Price Determination Period based on information obtained from ASX less DRP discount percentage - full details set out in DRP

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD 4.25430

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Wednesday March 27, 2019

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://stbarbara.com.au/investors/dividend/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

