St Barbara : 2019 Sustainability Report

The attached Sustainability Report presents the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of St Barbara Ltd and its controlled entities (the 'Group') for the 2019 financial year.
The content of this report has been determined by assessing the Group's material sustainability issues and identifying those which could most impact the Group and its stakeholders.
This announcement comprises:
a presentation of the sustainability highlights for the year, and
a detailed Sustainability Report.
The Sustainability Report complements, and should be read in conjunction with, information contained in the Group's corresponding Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement, both released today and available at www.stbarbara.com.au.
Sustainability
Report
Annual Report
Integrated suite of annual reporting
Corporate
Governance
Statement
BOB VASSIE, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO / 13 September 2019
ASX:SBM
Sustainability Report Highlights
`
Title slide picture: Ben Elliott, Environmental Officer, conducting water testing at Gwalia.
2 / 2019 Sustainability Report Highlights
Welcome to St Barbara's Sustainability Report
3 / 2019 Sustainability Report Highlights
Top Left: Carmen Potito, Procurement Superintendent conducts pre-start checks at Gwalia. Top Right: Kayla Freeman,
Environmental field technician at Atlantic Gold Operations. Bottom Left: Western Blue-Tongue lizard at Tower Hill, Leonora.
Bottom Left: Bekou Elementary school students presented with Tutu Desks and mosquito nets, Simberi Island March 2019.
Contents
Managing Director's welcome
St Barbara at a glance
Sustainability Strategy & Values
Health and Safety
People
Communities
Environment
Governance & Economic Performance
4 / 2019 Sustainability Report Highlights
Above: Mariette Nagel, Geotechnical Engineer, addressing a Technical Services meeting, Gwalia Mine, Western Australia, 2018.
