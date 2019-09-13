Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  St Barbara Ltd    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LTD

(SBM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
2.91 AUD   +2.11%
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

St Barbara : 2019 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:32am EDT

ASX Release / 13 September 2019

2019 Sustainability Report

The attached Sustainability Report presents the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of St Barbara Ltd and its controlled entities (the 'Group') for the 2019 financial year.

The content of this report has been determined by assessing the Group's material sustainability issues and identifying those which could most impact the Group and its stakeholders.

This announcement comprises:

  • a presentation of the sustainability highlights for the year, and
  • a detailed Sustainability Report.

The Sustainability Report complements, and should be read in conjunction with, information contained in the Group's corresponding Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement, both released today and available at www.stbarbara.com.au.

Sustainability

Report

Annual Report

Integrated suite of annual reporting

Corporate

Governance

Statement

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1900

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Tim Duncan

GRACosway with Hintons

+61 408 441 122

ADR: STBMY

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

W www.stbarbara.com.au

BOB VASSIE, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO / 13 September 2019

ASX:SBM

Sustainability Report Highlights

`

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by St Barbara Limited ("Company"). The material contained in this presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of, or a recommendation in relation to, securities in the Company and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploring for, developing, mining, processing and sale of gold. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as anticipate, estimates, forecasts, should, will, expects, plans or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those expressed in this presentation. Actual results may vary from the information in this presentation. The Company does not make, and this presentation should not be relied upon as, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy, or reasonableness, of such statements or assumptions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information available to it, including information from third parties, and has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation.

The Company estimates its reserves and resources in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Identified Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition ("JORC Code"), which governs such disclosures by companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Financial figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Financial year is 1 July to 30 June.

Q1 Sep FY19

= quarter to 30 Sep 2018

Q3 Mar FY19

= quarter to 31 Mar 2019

Q2 Dec FY19

= quarter to 31 Dec 2018

Q4 Jun FY19

= quarter to 30 June 2019

This presentation published 13 September 2019.

As at 30 Jun 2019: AUD 1.00 = USD 0.70, USD 1.00 = AUD 1.42

AUD 1.00 = PGK 2.44, PGK 1.00 = AUD 0.41

www.rba.gov.au

Title slide picture: Ben Elliott, Environmental Officer, conducting water testing at Gwalia.

2 / 2019 Sustainability Report Highlights

Welcome to St Barbara's Sustainability Report

3 / 2019 Sustainability Report Highlights

Top Left: Carmen Potito, Procurement Superintendent conducts pre-start checks at Gwalia. Top Right: Kayla Freeman,

Environmental field technician at Atlantic Gold Operations. Bottom Left: Western Blue-Tongue lizard at Tower Hill, Leonora.

Bottom Left: Bekou Elementary school students presented with Tutu Desks and mosquito nets, Simberi Island March 2019.

Contents

  • Managing Director's welcome
  • St Barbara at a glance
  • Sustainability Strategy & Values
  • Health and Safety
  • People
  • Communities
  • Environment
  • Governance & Economic Performance

4 / 2019 Sustainability Report Highlights

Above: Mariette Nagel, Geotechnical Engineer, addressing a Technical Services meeting, Gwalia Mine, Western Australia, 2018.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 07:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST BARBARA LTD
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Annual Report
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
03:32aST BARBARA : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/11ST BARBARA : 2019 Final Dividend – Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price
PU
09/03ST BARBARA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/02ST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/30CHANGE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING IN PRO : Prx)
PU
08/21ST BARBARA : 30 June 2019 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
PU
08/21ST BARBARA : 2019 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 839 M
EBIT 2020 290 M
Net income 2020 178 M
Finance 2020 149 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 1 984 M
Chart ST BARBARA LTD
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,59  AUD
Last Close Price 2,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Vassie Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
Stean Barrie General Manager-Technical Services
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LTD-39.29%1 364
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.57%31 738
BARRICK GOLD CORP24.25%30 423
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED56.70%17 968
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 144
SHANDONG GOLD MINING73.51%14 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group