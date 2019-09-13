St Barbara : 2019 Sustainability Report

This presentation has been prepared by St Barbara Limited ("Company"). The material contained in this presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of, or a recommendation in relation to, securities in the Company and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploring for, developing, mining, processing and sale of gold. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as anticipate, estimates, forecasts, should, will, expects, plans or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those expressed in this presentation. Actual results may vary from the information in this presentation. The Company does not make, and this presentation should not be relied upon as, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy, or reasonableness, of such statements or assumptions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information available to it, including information from third parties, and has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation.

The Company estimates its reserves and resources in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Identified Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition ("JORC Code"), which governs such disclosures by companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Financial figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted. Financial year is 1 July to 30 June. Q1 Sep FY19 = quarter to 30 Sep 2018 Q3 Mar FY19 = quarter to 31 Mar 2019 Q2 Dec FY19 = quarter to 31 Dec 2018 Q4 Jun FY19 = quarter to 30 June 2019

This presentation published 13 September 2019.

As at 30 Jun 2019: AUD 1.00 = USD 0.70, USD 1.00 = AUD 1.42

AUD 1.00 = PGK 2.44, PGK 1.00 = AUD 0.41

www.rba.gov.au

Title slide picture: Ben Elliott, Environmental Officer, conducting water testing at Gwalia.