ST BARBARA LTD

ST BARBARA LTD

(SBM)
News 
News

St Barbara : Appendix 3B

03/26/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

St Barbara Limited

ABN

36 009 165 066

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares

1,698,495

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares issued in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan in respect of the 2019 interim dividend announced 20 February 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$4.2543 per fully paid ordinary share (calculated in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan)

Fully paid ordinary shares issued in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan in respect of the 2019 interim dividend announced 20 February 2019

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of

+securities issued

Not applicable

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Not applicable

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

27 March 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

524,290,599 Per prior Appendix 3B

1,698,495 New issue this announcement

525,989,094 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

Unlisted employee rights

1,028,427 exp. 30 Jun 2019

1,175,059 exp. 30 Jun 2020

765,603 exp. 30 Jun 2021

2,969,089

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

The shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in St Barbara

Limited.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval Not applicable required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Not applicable

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

Not applicable

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Not applicable

offer relates

15+Record date to determine Not applicable entitlements

16Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not applicable

Not applicable

19Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

20

Names of any underwriters

Not applicable

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

Not applicable

or commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

Not applicable

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Not applicable

Not applicable

25If the issue is contingent on Not applicable security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

Not applicable

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

Not applicable

and the terms entitle option

holders to participate on exercise,

the date on which notices will be

sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

Not applicable

applicable)

29

Date rights trading will end (if

Not applicable

applicable)

30

How do security holders sell their

Not applicable

entitlements in full through a

broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

Not applicable

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:14:04 UTC
