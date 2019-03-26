|
St Barbara : Appendix 3B
03/26/2019 | 09:15pm EDT
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
St Barbara Limited
ABN
36 009 165 066
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
1,698,495
3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares issued in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan in respect of the 2019 interim dividend announced 20 February 2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
$4.2543 per fully paid ordinary share (calculated in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan)
Fully paid ordinary shares issued in accordance with the St Barbara Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan in respect of the 2019 interim dividend announced 20 February 2019
|
6a
|
Is the entity an +eligible entity
|
|
that has obtained security holder
|
|
approval under rule 7.1A?
|
|
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
|
|
in relation to the +securities the
|
|
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
|
|
comply with section 6i
|
6b
|
The date the security holder
|
|
resolution under rule 7.1A was
|
|
passed
|
6c
|
Number of +securities issued
|
|
without security holder approval
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
6d
|
Number of +securities issued
|
|
with security holder approval
|
|
under rule 7.1A
No
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
6e
|
Number of
|
+securities issued
|
Not applicable
|
|
with security
|
holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.3, or another
|
|
|
specific security holder approval
|
|
|
(specify date of meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
Not applicable
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
27 March 2019
|
|
8Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
524,290,599 Per prior Appendix 3B
1,698,495 New issue this announcement
525,989,094 Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
Unlisted employee rights
1,028,427 exp. 30 Jun 2019
1,175,059 exp. 30 Jun 2020
765,603 exp. 30 Jun 2021
2,969,089
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
The shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in St Barbara
Limited.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval Not applicable required?
|
12
|
Is the issue renounceable or non-
|
Not applicable
|
|
renounceable?
|
|
13
|
Ratio in which the +securities will
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
be offered
|
|
14
|
+Class of +securities to which the
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
offer relates
|
15+Record date to determine Not applicable entitlements
16Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Not applicable
Not applicable
19Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
20
|
Names of any underwriters
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
21
|
Amount of any underwriting fee
|
Not applicable
|
|
or commission
|
|
22
|
Names of any brokers to the issue
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
Not applicable
Not applicable
25If the issue is contingent on Not applicable security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
|
26
|
Date entitlement and acceptance
|
Not applicable
|
|
form and offer documents will be
|
|
|
sent to persons entitled
|
|
27
|
If the entity has issued options,
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
and the terms entitle option
|
|
|
holders to participate on exercise,
|
|
|
the date on which notices will be
|
|
|
sent to option holders
|
|
28
|
Date rights trading will begin (if
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
applicable)
|
|
29
|
Date rights trading will end (if
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
How do security holders sell their
|
Not applicable
|
|
entitlements in full through a
|
|
|
broker?
|
|
31
|
How do security holders sell part
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
of their entitlements through a
|
|
|
broker and accept for the
|
|
|
balance?
|
|
